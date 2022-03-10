Almost all the higher seeds won during last Saturday’s Lebanon Church League playoffs at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center.
No. 4 seed The Journey will face No. 1 Providence UMC in one semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by No. 3 Pickett Rucker UMC vs. No. 2 First Baptist Carthage at 2. The winners will meet at 3 for the championship.
The winning church will choose a local charity to which the league will make a $500 donation. The league has donated over $1,300 since 2019 to local charities such as Compassionate Hands and Sherry’s Hope. First Baptist Carthage is playing for Compassionate Hands, The Journey for Hope Beyond Abortion, Providence UMC for Brooks House and Pickett Rucker UMC for A Little Love Moore Foundation.
The Journey 55, Mt. Juliet Church of God 52
In a rematch from last week’s overtime game in the regular-season finale, the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds played another close contest.
Director of Young Adults Ministry Hunter Christian’s 15 first-half points helped The Journey to a 34-24 halftime lead. But Mt. Juliet went on a 10-0 run to catch up at 36-36 with youth minister Zac Anderson scoring eight of the points. Two missed Journey free throws opened the door for a tying 3-pointer which clanked off the backboard from near midcourt as time expired.
Anderson scored a game-high 22 points while Christian collected 19 and Journey teammate Ethan Fields 17, hitting five 3-pointers.
Pickett Rucker UMC 65, St. Frances Cabrini 58
Pickett Rucker rode the scoring of two of the league’s top-five scorers to oust defending champion St. Frances behind Kadarian Garnett’s 23 points and Keshawn Abston’s 20 against St. Frances’ zone defense. On the other end, Pickett Rucker held St. Frances’ leading scorer, Josiah Smith, to six points, getting back on defense to cut off the former Watertown High guard’s fastbreak opportunities. Jon Rosshirt led St. Frances with 15 points.
First Baptist Carthage 84, Bethlehem Church of Christ 59
Last year’s runner-up, Bethlehem, couldn’t cool off hot shooting Carthage. Terrence Logue sank six of his seven 3-pointers in the first half as Carthage took a 12-point halftime lead. Point guard Charles Stewart riddled Bethlehem’s 2-3 zone with 25 of his game-high 33 points in the second half.
Mark Sandoval scored 27 to lead Bethlehem.
Maple Hill Church of Christ 82, The Redeemed 57
In the 8-9 play-in game, Maple Hill produced the only win of the day by the lower-seeded team after scoring 54 first-half points as five players each hit a 3-pointer. The Redeemed stayed close behind forward Austin Schumacher’s 16 points until Maple Hill began to pull away early in the second half. Griffin Creswell led all scorers with 20 for Maple Hill.
Providence UMC 62, Maple Hill 33
Top-seed Providence had no trouble with No. 9 Maple Hill, which was playing its second game of the day. Maple Hill hung within striking distance for a half despite scoring just 15 points until Providence’s fastbreak and smothering defense proved too much to overcome. Christian Bell sank six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 26 points for Providence. Sean Simmons swished four triples for his 12 to lead Maple Hill.
