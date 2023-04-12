The Lebanon Church League finished its six-week regular season last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center with four teams tied for first place with 5-1 records.

The postseason tournament will tip off this Saturday with the first two rounds. After skipping a week, the semifinals and finals will be held April 29. The champion will choose a local charity to receive a $500 donation from the league.

