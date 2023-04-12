The Lebanon Church League finished its six-week regular season last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon’s Family Life Center with four teams tied for first place with 5-1 records.
The postseason tournament will tip off this Saturday with the first two rounds. After skipping a week, the semifinals and finals will be held April 29. The champion will choose a local charity to receive a $500 donation from the league.
Bethlehem Church of Christ 48, Mt. Juliet Church of God 47
Bethlehem finished as one of the 5-1 teams after overcoming a 12-point first-half deficit and surviving a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer in a meeting of the 2019 (Bethlehem) and ’20 champions (Mt. Juliet).
Bethlehem climbed into a 25-25 tie by halftime. Neither team could establish a comfortable lead in the second half. Bethlehem went up by three with less than a minute to play. Mt. Juliet cut the margin to one and used a fullcourt press to force a turnover with two seconds left. MJ Church of God youth services director Zac Anderson got off a last-second 3-pointer that grazed the front of the rim.
Jordan Hooper had a game-high 22 points for Mt. Juliet while Mark Sandoval scored 20 for Bethlehem.
The Journey White 67 Providence 47
Short-handed Providence suffered its first loss in two seasons as the defending champs were worn down by The Journey White’s physical play.
The Journey White extended its 12-point halftime lead behind the 3-point shooting of Todd Cross, who connected on five triples on his way to 17 points.
Gene Edwards led The Journey with 22 points while Providence was led by Jacob Burge’s 20.
The Journey Blue 69, Generation Changers 30
With both teams missing key players, The Journey Blue was still able to utilize its outside shooting to secure an early lead and extend it after halftime. But it was defense which helped seal the win as Generation Changers was held scoreless for the first nine minutes of the second half.
The Journey’s Josh Brown buried six 3-pointers to lead all scorers with 28 points. Point guard Marquise Evans led Generation Changers with nine.
Pickett Rucker UMC 73, Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage) 60
In a battle of one-loss teams, Pickett Rucker was able to join the 5-1 quartet by staving off multiple comebacks by the Carthage congregation. Cornerstone shooting guard Paul Byrnes scored a game-high 26 points, which wasn’t enough to overcome Pickett Rucker’s balanced attack.
Shooting guard Leon Love led Pickett Rucker with 21 points, including five first-half triples which helped his team to a 12-point intermission lead.
Maple Hill Church of Christ 66, The Rising 55
A balanced attack led Maple Hill to its first win of the season as four players scored at least 11 points. Sean Simmons led the way with 20, including three triples.
The Rising trailed by six at halftime and was able to turn Maple Hill over several times by its pressure 2-3 zone. But Maple Hill’s shooting kept it ahead as point guard Zach Blair scored 17 points.
St. Frances Cabrini 82, The Redeemed 54
After a back-and-forth first 10 minutes, St. Frances began pulling away behind the shooting of guards Cody Worley and Josiah Smith. Worley threw in 30 points and Smith scored 26 as they combined to knock down 12 triples.
Charles Good scored 13 points from the post for the Redeemed while shooting guard J.D. Hale had 12 from midrange.
Saturday’s first-and-second-round schedule with seedings. Winners will play immediately afterward against a top-four-seeded team.
1 p.m. No. 8 Generation Changers vs. No. 9 St. Frances
2 p.m. Winner vs. No. 1 Pickett Rucker
3 p.m. No. 5 Cornerstone vs. No. 12 The Redeemed
4 p.m. Winner vs. No. 4 Bethlehem Church of Christ
5 p.m. No. 7 The Journey Blue vs. No. 10 Maple Hill Church of Christ
6 p.m. Winner vs. No. 2 The Journey White
7 p.m. No. 6 Mt. Juliet Church of God vs. No. 11 The Rising
8 p.m. Winner vs. No. 3 Providence
Final standings listed by seedings
1. Pickett Rucker UMC 5-1
4. Bethlehem Church of Christ 5-1
5. Cornerstone Church 4-2
6. Mt. Juliet Church of God 3-3
8. Generation Changers 2-4
9. St. Frances Cabrini 2-4
10. Maple Hill Church of Christ 1-5
