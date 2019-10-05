Cincinnati promotes Mt. Juliet native Cotham to director of pitching for Reds

Cincinnati Reds assistant pitching coach Caleb Cotham has been promoted, the team announced this week.
The former Mt. Juliet High pitcher will keep his current title, but will also be the team's director of pitching.
Cotham, a former Reds reliever who turns 32 on Nov. 6, just completed his first season as a big league coach and worked under manager David Bell and pitching coach Derek Johnson. The club said Cotham would have increased involvement in the creation and implementation of the organization's pitching philosophies and protocols.
Before reaching the big leagues, Cotham -- a former Vanderbilt pitcher -- embraced the analytics movement and went to Driveline to learn from Kyle Boddy, just hired by the Reds as director of pitching initiatives/pitching coordinator. The center helps pitchers improve velocity and conditioning while using advanced technology to track pitches. Reds pitchers liked Cotham's ability to simplify the information and explain it while also being young enough to relate to what current players are thinking.
