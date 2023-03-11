MURFREESBORO — Noon was approaching when Green Hill’s state semifinal game with Bartlett wrapped up yesterday morning.
But it spelled midnight on the Lady Hawks’ Cinderella run through the postseason as their season ended with a 56-35 loss to the Lady Panthers at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center.
It started well enough for Green Hill as the Lady Hawks led 5-2 and 8-7.
But Bartlett’s size eventually took its toll as 6-foot-5 Mallory Collier scored on a putback at the first-quarter buzzer for a 9-8 Lady Panther lead.
After a 3-pointer from the wing by Kensley Carter brought Green Hill into an 11-11 tie two minutes into the second quarter, Collier scored from inside to put Bartlett back in front. A transition layup by Carrington Jones made it a four-point lead and the Lady Panthers opened a 26-17 halftime lead.
The team from the Memphis suburbs opened a 40-24 lead during the third quarter before the Lady Hawks had their best run of the morning to cut the margin to 40-30 in the closing moments of the third quarter.
But Bartlett controlled the fourth quarter 15-10 as the Lady Panthers booked their first trip to the state finals for the first time since 1928 with a 34-7 record.
Green Hill’s magical postseason run ended with an 18-17 mark.
“I’m proud of our team,” Green Hill senior Aubrey Blankenship said. “This is something you always dream about. You never thought you would get here so just being in this position, it’s been a ride. Tomorrow’s (today) the last day anybody can play women’s basketball in their season. So the fact we made it to the second-to-last day really shows we went to work this season.”
Collier, who has signed with North Carolina State, made her presence felt early with three blocked shots and finished the game with nine rebounds as Bartlett controlled the boards 37-27, including 16-12 on the offensive end. Nevaeh Scott took advantage of Collier’s presence inside to sink four 3-pointers from outside and led the Lady Panthers with 22 points. Collier collected 12 points and 6-2 freshman Faye Williams 10.
Blankenship, the focal point of Bartlett’s defense, per Lady Panther coach Wesley Shappley, tossed in 10 points in her Green Hill finale. Classmate Carter scored seven while underclassmen Sullie Gerik and Cameron Bryan each scored six, senior Savannah Kirby five with four assists and senior Loren Madewell a free throw in the closing moments.
“I turned around and sometimes they had three girls on me,” said Blankenship, who is bound for Sanford. “I was like a decoy, trying to get other people open.”
Bartlett also used a fullcourt press the entire game. Green Hill was largely successful against it, committing just 11 turnovers, the same number as the Lady Panthers.
“That’s the first team that’s pressed us fullcourt for the entire length of the game,” first-year Green Hill coach Joseph Simmons said. “We joke a little bit about where we were back in November. We would have probably had 25-30 turnovers. That just shows the growth and maturity of our team. And the reason we made it this far was because we did start valuing the ball and started valuing each possession. They gained more and more confidence each and every game that we played.”
Though the Lady Hawks had graduated seniors in each of their first two seasons, this class of Madewell, Blankenship, Kirby, Carter and Ava Heilman was the first to spend the vast majority of high school careers at Green Hill and will be identified as Hawks going forward and will be the the class which hung the program’s first state tournament banner (or however the administration chooses to memorialize this team).
“We talked about it in the locker room, these seniors, three years ago when they decided to move to Green Hill when it started, did you ever imagine playing in the Glass House,” Simmons said. “If they’re honest, I don’t think any of them would have said ‘Yeah, we’ll be there’. Just the sacrifice each one of them made. We’re on spring break this week and they sacrificed spring break to be able to play in the Glass House. A lot of kids would have pouted… But these girls stuck together and said this was too important. Just a special group.
“I told them this is going to hurt, and it should hurt… But next week and the week after, you’ll be able to look back and be super proud of what we’ve accomplished. Nobody can ever take it from us. We earned the right to be here. I know a lot of people don’t think we did. But those people need to look in the mirror and understand they’re just jealous of what our team and our program accomplished this year. We had no control over our draw. We had no control over who we played. We just went on the road or at home and played who they told us to play. These girls went face on to every challenge and earned the right to play here today and I couldn’t be more proud of the kids who are representing our school, our program and our community.”
Football has reached two state playoffs and Green Hill has had individuals reach the state tournament, including four championships in wrestling and in track & field’s pole vault event. But this is the first team in any sport to qualify for a state tourney as a team.
“It’s pretty special we’re the first team to go to the state,” Kirby said.
Blankenship said they are leaving legacy of more than basketball.
“We leave a legacy as a human, as a person,” Blankenship said. “Being a Hawk is something really special. We’ve told the girls to treat everybody with respect, even on the floor, no matter how much they get under your skin… We’re all people. This is something you do, this is not who you are.”
“This is just a game but it helps prepare you for life and the adversity that comes to you and the adversity that you face on a daily basis,” Simmons said. “These girls are set up for success and they’re going to be successful in whatever they decide to do in the future.
