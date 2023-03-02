By DEMOCRAT STAFF
MONTEREY — Movies are made about the type of Cinderella run Watertown is making through the postseason.
And while it’s yet to be determined if the Purple Tigers will have the storybook ending found in most of those Hollywood scripts, it’s now known it’ll be at least next Monday before the clock strikes midnight. Or it might be pushed back for another week-plus.
Watertown, coming off a winless district regular season and just eight wins going into the tournaments, moved to 4-0 in the postseason by eliminating Jackson County 34-31 from the Region 3-2A semifinals Tuesday night.
The win put the 12-19 Purple Tigers into today’s 7 p.m. championship game against York Institute as Watertown seeks its first region title since another Cinderella run in 2019.
In ’19, Watertown finished fourth in the regular season and tournament of the traditionally-loaded old District 8-AA. This year’s run is even more incredible.
“This run has been something I’ve never seen before, teams for 0-6 in district playing and do what we’ve done winning the district, playing for a region championship,” first-year Watertown coach Kevon Honeycutt said. “It’s almost a dream, but our guys deserve it.
“Our coaching staff has done a super job keeping our guys locked in. So credit to all the guys that help me. They’re a huge part of what we do. Without them, we aren’t in this position.”
The Tigers trailed Jackson County 15-7 at halftime before outscoring the Blue Devils 29-16 in the second half.
Watertown’s Trent Spradlin sank a free throw to break a tie with 1.4 seconds to play. Jackson County coach Kevin Thomas then called a timeout he didn’t have, drawing a technical foul. J.J. Goodall hit both foul shots to seal the deal as the Blue Devils finished a 20-9 season.
“We are playing our best basketball right now,” Honeycutt said. “We’ve played through more adversity than any team left standing probably in the state. That’s a testament to our guys in the locker room.
“Craziest thing I’ve seen as a coach. Glad to be a small part of it.”
Spradlin had a big part with 17 points, including 10-of-14 from the free-throw line. He also secured six rebounds. K.J. Wood tossed in 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Goodall and Manny Seay each scored two points and Kory Smith a free throw.
Tonight’s winner will host a sectional at 7 p.m. Monday while the runner up goes on the road. Cascade and Pearl-Cohn are the two teams left standing in Region 4.
