The Green defeated the Gold 24-18 Tuesday night for the 9-10-year-old championship while the Gray knocked off the Navy 17-9 for the 8-10 title in the Lebanon Junior/Senior Pro Basketball League at the Harold Dean Greer Recreation Center.
Gage Bullock knocked down nine points and Casen Johnson eight for the Green while Donovan Pickett put in five and Gideon Freeman two.
Easten Thompson and Chad Thomas Lanning flipped in five points apiece for the Gold while Levi Chapman finished with four and Maddux McGill and Eli Spurlock two each.
Brooklyn Evert tossed in 10 points for the Gray while Haidyn Evert finished with four and Carleigh Barrett three.
Eli Deffendall dropped in five points and Bennett Gordon four for the Navy.
In 9-10 semifinal action Monday, the Gold edged the Black 13-12 and the Green outscored the Gray 26-21.
Chad Thomas Lanning scored seven points, Easten Thompson four and Levi Chapman two for the Gold.
Hunter Grissim scored seven for the Black while Carter Mull and Corgan Whiteaker each tossed in two and Jovanni Powell a free throw.
Donovan Pickett scored seven points for the Green while Kendrick Lewis and Gideon Freeman each finished with six, Gage Bullock five and Casen Johnson two.
Hayden Higgins had eight points for the Gray while Keaton finished with four and Carson Thomas, Eli Lemieux and William Krog three each.
