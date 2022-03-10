Clark named MSC Pitcher of the Week

Cumberland senior Mariah Clark earned Mid-South Conference Pitcher of the Week honors Monday after a 4-0 week in the circle.
Clark started the week by picking up a win on the road at Union tossing 4.0 innings and striking out four while giving up just one run. On Wednesday, she picked up a complete game win over Brescia. She scattered six hits giving up just one run in the seventh inning on a solo home run for her second win of the week.
Friday, she threw her second complete game of the week in a win at Shawnee State. Clark punched out seven batters and while allowing two earned runs on five hits. Saturday she threw six scoreless innings against the Bears striking out eight and giving up just three hits.
Clark struck out a total of 22 batters in 24 innings of work with a 1.17 earned run average.
This is her first Pitcher of the Week honors of the season and the second of her career.
Cumberland will host No. 22 Cumberlands in doubleheaders at 1 p.m. today and noon Friday at Billy Dee Ross Stadium. The MSC series was moved up a day due to bad weather forecasted for the weekend.
