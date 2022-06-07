CHICAGO — Former Mt. Juliet High star Alysha Clark returned to the Washington Mystics lineup Sunday (seven points in 17 minutes) after missing three games following a positive coronavirus test.
She started and scored seven points in 17 minutes of the Mystics’ 01-82 loss to the Chicago Sky.
Clark was in the WNBA’s protocols for two games and missed another while working back into game shape.
She acknowledged the timing was particularly bad — Clark was just getting back into a groove after a delayed start to the season while recovering from a foot injury that kept her out last season.
“I knew this summer . . . that this was going to be an up-and-down season,” she said. “. . . So I was prepared. I knew there were going to be obstacles throughout the season. I was annoyed in the beginning — just like, the timing is terrible. I finally felt like I was moving a little bit [better]. [I kept] that perspective mindset of it, of just being, ‘All right, this is one of the downs that you’re going to have in this up-and-down season.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.