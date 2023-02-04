Former Mt. Juliet High star Alysha Clark signed as a WNBA free agent with the Las Vegas Aces this week as she rejoined the franchise which originally drafted her out of college in 2010.
A 2005 graduate of MJHS, Clark, who led the Lady Bears to that year’s state championship and was named Miss Basketball, was taken with the 17th overall pick in the second round out of Middle Tennessee State by the San Antonio Silver Stars.
She never played for the Stars, who released her during training camp. Instead, the 5-foot-11 forward signed a pro contract with an Israeli team, achieved dual citizenship with the U.S. and Israel and began a 10-year overseas career which took her from Israel to Turkey to Poland to France.
Back home for the summer, she reinvented her game enough by 2012 to sign as a free agent with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, where she eventually played for the Silver Stars coach who drafted her, Dan Hughes.
Two WNBA championships with Seattle and a year with the Washington Mystics later, Clark became a free agent last month and signed with the Aces, who moved from San Antonio in 2018. She is one of four free agents signed by Vegas this week. The biggest name of the quartet is longtime WNBA star and Tennessee Lady Vol legend Candace Parker.
Clark averaged eight points, 4.5 rebounds and two assists in 29 games with Washington last summer. For her WNBA career, she is averaging seven points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 302 games.
