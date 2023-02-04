Former Mt. Juliet High star Alysha Clark signed as a WNBA free agent with the Las Vegas Aces this week as she rejoined the franchise which originally drafted her out of college in 2010.

A 2005 graduate of MJHS, Clark, who led the Lady Bears to that year’s state championship and was named Miss Basketball, was taken with the 17th overall pick in the second round out of Middle Tennessee State by the San Antonio Silver Stars.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.