Clarkson wins 285 at Cumberland Open

Cumberland hosted the Cumberland Open last Saturday and posted top-five performances across several weight classes at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Grant Clarkson was Cumberland’s only wrestler to take first place in the event as he won in the 285 weight class. Clarkson went 4-0 on the day.
Jeremy Martin had a solid day for the Phoenix as he finished in fourth place in the 141 weight class.
Former Cumberland wrestler and two-time NAIA National Champion Jake Williams took first place in the 157 class wrestling for Next Level Wrestling Club.
In the 165 weight class, Micheal Long earned a third-place finish on the day.
Phoenix soar past Keiser on Senior DayNo. 11 Cumberland wrestling cruised to a 40-6 win while honoring 10 seniors prior to the match at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena last Friday afternoon.
No. 9 Carter Cox started the Phoenix off with a decision over Riley Stevens at 125 and Keshawn Laws won via a forfeit to put Cumberland up 9-0 after two matches.
James Berline held on to defeat Blaine Fussel in a 10-9 decision. Fussel fought from behind, but Berline edged him with one point from riding time.
Eli Clemmons picked up the pin in the second period over Ryan Mazour for six team points and No. 8 Anthony Maia followed that with a 7-2 decision over George Zertopoulis to put the Phoenix up 18-3.
No. 1 Cole Smith picked up five points with a 20-2 tech fall over Adam El-Damir and Matthew Sells followed that with a quick pin in the first period to put Cumberland up 29-3.
At 184, Austin Antcliffe won via a tech fall over Hayden Malson and No. 20 River Henry pinned Brett Bosserman in the first period for the final points for Cumberland in the match.
Grant Clarkson dropped a 3-2 decision in the final match of the day for the final score of 40-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.