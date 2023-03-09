NASHVILLE — With few people outside of Purple Tiger Nation giving them a chance, Watertown’s boys executed their game plan during the first half of Monday’s sectional at Pearl-Cohn.
But by slowing the pace, few shots were available and when they were, the Tigers missed too many in the third quarter and the Firebirds pulled away to strike midnight on Watertown’s postseason run 58-36.
Watertown actually led the game during the first quarter. A putback by J.J. Goodall put the Tigers ahead 4-2.
Pearl-Cohn came back and went up 11-6 on a three-point play by Tre Uzzle.
But a driving layup by Trent Spradlin and a three-point play by Manny Seay pulled the Purple Tigers into an 11-11 tie. A missed front end of a one-and-one by Watertown kept the game even at 11 going into the second period.
Officials called a tight game on both sides. Pearl-Cohn’s Keith Roland drew an early technical and Watertown coach Kevon Honeycutt was sent to his seat with one in the second. Purple Tigers Spradlin and K.J. Wood eventually fouled out while Kory Smith finished with four and Chase McConnell three.
Doyel Cockrill connected on 7 of 8 second-quarter free throws to open a 19-11 lead. Wood came back with a drive to the hoop for a three-point play and later hit two free throws to pull the Purple to within 23-20 55 seconds before halftime. Cockrill connected on two from the other end to make the score 25-20 going into halftime.
Watertown maintained the pace in the third quarter. But the Tigers hit just 1 of 7 shots as Pearl-Cohn widened the margin to 33-22 going into the fourth.
“Our game plan was to slow them down and our guys did a really good job in the first half,” Honeycutt said. “The second half we did a really good job, too. We just couldn’t make shots. Playing a team like that where you’re constantly playing offense where you’re trying to turn them over and they try to speed you up. It wears on your legs. Trent gets in early foul trouble and has to sit a majority of the second quarter. Chase gets in foul trouble, too, and it changes the ballgame for a second.
“Our job was to control the tempo and we did that. They know we did that… They just made some tough shots in the halfcourt. We made it a halfcourt game… They beat us in halfcourt and that’s what we wanted. Hats off to those guys.”
The scoring pace picked up in the fourth, but that only played into the hands of the Firebirds, who punched their ticket into next week’s state tournament with a 21-8 record.
Watertown, in just its third sectional (all in the last 11 seasons), finished 12-21.
“Our guys went tooth and nail coming into a hostile environment,” Honeycutt said following the conclusion of his first season at Watertown. “It’s big for our guys. It hurts. I think as a coach this one hurts one than in the past because for two quarters I think we were the better basketball team. They made a couple of tough shots teams don’t normally make on us.”
Cockrill connected on 10 of 11 free throws to pace Pearl-Cohn with 18 points while Javion Kinnard added 11 and Mekhi Wallace 10.
Goodall led Watertown with 11 points while Wood scored six, Seay five, Spradlin four, McConnell and Greer Davis three each and Smith and Marcus Reynolds two apiece.
Honeycutt’s first Tiger team picked up a third of its wins after the regular season when Watertown was expected to bow out at the earliest opportunity.
“Sports teaches you a lot of things,” Honeycutt said. “One thing it teaches our guys is no matter how bad it’s are going, all it takes is some hard work and things can change. Basketball is all about playoff basketball; it’s not about regular season. Our guys showed that because I don’t think there’s ever been a team in the state of Tennessee in the history of basketball that’s ever won the district and then finished region runner up after not winning a single district game.
“And I don’t think there’s another team in the state that could have done it but these guys right here.”
Hawks fall short of state at Independence
THOMPSON’S STATION — Green Hill’s bid to join the girls at the state tournament was denied at Independence 46-42 in Monday’s sectional.
The game was close throughout as Independence led 12-6 at the first-quarter break and 21-19 at halftime. Green Hill led during the third period before the teams went into the fourth tied at 32-32.
Five points apiece from Tylan Lewis and Matthew Witt in the fourth helped send the Eagles to next week’s state tournament with a 31-4 record.
“We were a little slow starting the game with the loud hostile environment,” Green Hill coach Troy Allen said. “But the second period before halftime, we got some defensive stops and got our transition game going.
“Second half was back and forth trading baskets, steals and defensive stops. We played the way we wanted, just came up short at the end.”
The Hawks, in the sectional for the first time in their three-year history, finished 24-9.
Witt finished with 15 points and Lewis nine of his 11 after halftime.
Jason Burch closed his Green Hill career with 13 points in the post. Aaron Mattingly notched nine points while Kenny Ellis added eight, Garrett Brown and Rex Harmon five each and Parker Overath two.
“I’ve got six seniors in that locker room that will never play high school basketball again,” Allen said. “I feel for them.”
