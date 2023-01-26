Coles Ferry beat Jones Brummett 30-25 in overtime last Sunday to win the Blue League boys’ championship at Lebanon High’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Earlier in the day, Sam Houston took the girls’ title with a 27-11 triumph over Carroll-Oakland.
A look at the tournament results:
GIRLS Sunday Championship
Sam Houston 36, Carroll-Oakland 16
Channel Spencer scored 25 points for Sam Houston while Jada James supplied seven and Pyper Davis and Madison Reynolds two each.
Brinley Holcomb scored six for C-O while Lizzy Johnson finished with five, Savannah Plumlee three and Paisley Guy two.
Saturday SemifinalsSam Houston 27, Jones Brummett 4
Chanel Spencer scored 17 points for Sam Houston while Jada James and Madison Reynolds each finished with four and Pyper Davis two. Annsley McDonald dropped in all four Jones Brummett points. Sloane Greer tossed in two fifth-period points for Jones Brummett.
Carroll-Oakland 22, Castle Heights 10
Brinley Holcomb, Lizzy Johnson and Savannah Plumlee each scored six points for Carroll-Oakland while Paisley Guy and La’Kiya Hastings had two apiece. Chaniya Sanders scored five points, Anna Smithhisler three and Kaydence Manning two for Castle Heights.
First round
Jones Brummett 16, Coles Ferry 11
Annsley McDonald dropped in 10 points for Jones Brummett while Evelyn Binkley and Sloane Greer each threw in three.
Layla Porter put in six points, Kennedy McGovern three and Jai’La Kelly two for Coles Ferry.
Ansley Joyce and Bailey Weese each scored two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry while Cyleeah Brummett countered with a pair for Jones Brummett.
Castle Heights 18, Byars Dowdy 4
Toni Ann Calvetti, Kaydence Manning, Chaniya Sanders and Anna Smithhisler each had four points for Castle Heights while Lauren Wilson had the other two.
Allie Nixon and Jatehya Neuble each notched two points for Byars Dowdy.
Millie Donegan and Avery McDowell each tossed in two fifth-period points for Coles Ferry.
BOYS
Sunday
Championship
Coles Ferry 30, Jones Brummett 25, overtime
Tate McPeak tossed in 12 points and Jalonzo Bishop 10 for Coles Ferry. Brayden Davis scored six and Mason Smallwood two.
Eli Deffendall dropped in 14 for Jones Brummett while Jakob Jernigan finished with five, Miles Craighead four and Colton Greer two.
Saturday
Semifinals
Coles Ferry 23, Sam Houston 15
Jalonzo Bishop fired in 14 points for Coles Ferry while Tate McPeak finished with four, Brayden Davis three and Mason Smallwood and Amarie Walker a free throw apiece.
Jeremy Manier knocked down nine points for Sam Houston while Bo Davis dropped in four and Brennan King and Evan Niemi a free throw each.
Dalton Cain threw in three fifth-period points for Sam Houston.
Jones Brummett 17, Carroll-Oakland 5
Eli Deffendall dropped in 12 points for Jones Brummett while Luke Walden threw in three and Jakob Jernigan two.
Cain Rumble and Kaden Trice each tossed in two points and Brinley Holcomb a free throw for Carroll-Oakland.
Weston White tossed in two fifth-period points for Jones Brummett.
First round
Sam Houston 27, Byars Dowdy 23
Brennon King threw in 13 points for Sam Houston while Bo Davis scored seven, Dax Henson six and Evan Niemi a free throw.
Jaronta Rayner scored 16 for Byars Dowdy while Matthias Tesfa finished with five and Lucas Spann three.
Jones Brummett 27, Castle Heights 6
Eli Deffendall dropped in 10 points for Jones Brummett while Miles Craighead scored six, Jakob Jernigan five and Jax Long, Easton Reinoehl and Luke Walden two each.
Judson Teasley tossed in four points and Alex Pigg two for Castle Heights.
Jackson Williams tossed in two fifth-period points for Castle Heights.
