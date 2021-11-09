COLUMBIA — Last Friday’s Class 5A first-round playoff game began well enough for Mt. Juliet. But by the time the clock expired, so had the Golden Bears’ season via a 30-10 Columbia conquest at Lindsey Nelson Field.
Mark Shenouda’s 33-yard field goal staked Mt. Juliet to a 3-0 lead with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.
But Columbia scored on a 61-yard touchdown run by Q Martin in the final minute of the first quarter to go up 7-3 and a 62-yard punt return, also by Martin, for a 14-3 margin early in the second.
Osize Daniyan scored a 9-yard rushing touchdown to bring the Golden Bears to within 14-10 5:18 before halftime.
But Mt. Juliet missed a field goal to end the first half and Columbia controlled the second, leading 20-10 on a Martin 8-yard touchdown run going into the fourth quarter. The Lions even got a safety off an intentional grounding penalty with 2:34 to play. The home team tacked on a final touchdown via a Kayden McCoy 16-yard run with a minute to play.
Mt. Juliet, which started the season 6-0 and reached the top of the Associated Press 5A poll, lost its final five games to finish 6-5.
Columbia climbed to 7-4 and will go to Green Hill, where the Lions dropped a 28-14 decision to the Hawks on Sept. 10, for a second-round game at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.
