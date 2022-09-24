While Mid-South Conference football games have historically been rough on defensive coordinators, most Cumberland games in recent years have trended toward lower-scoring affairs.
Last week’s 47-37 loss at Pikeville was an anomaly for the Tim Mathis era at CU.
“It was a real weird game,” Mathis said Wednesday. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of a game like that. I never thought we were out of it. We kept getting it close and close. Everytime we’d think we were getting momentum, we’d lose it again. We’d kill ourselves.
“Defensively we just had, in my five years here, as a team … it’s probably the one time that we didn’t have a good game defensively… The big play killed us. If we made them drive, we stopped them. When we gave up up, obviously we didn’t stop them. We eliminate the big play, we’re fine… They never really stopped us from scoring. We shot ourselves. We had over 400 yards of offense. We’re clicking. When you score 37 points, you expect to win the football game. Even our defensive coaches, if I told him we were going to score 37 points, he’d say ‘We’re going to win’.”
The Phoenix have had to put that behind them this week as they prepare for a visit from No. 8 Georgetown at 1:30 p.m. today at Nokes-Lasater Field. The Tigers are 3-0 for the season and 1-0 in the Mid-South Conference.
Chris Oliver is in his first season as Georgetown’s head coach after a successful run at Lindsey Wilson. He brought most of his offensive staff with him while the defensive staff remained in Columbia with that defensive coordinator Phil Kleckler.
“That offense is Lindsey’s offense, so we know what they’re going to do offensively,” Mathis said. “It is a little bit different defense from what Georgetown’s run, but we have enough film on them now we know what they’re going to do defensively.
“On paper, he’s got it as a 3-3. But they kind of run a 3-4 type formation.”
Georgetown will spread the offense out but look to run.
“They try to dictate,” Mathis said. “If you give them numbers in a box that they like, they’re going to run it. If they don’t like it, they’re going to throw it out wide. They don’t have that Lindsey Wilson quarterback. They got a good quarterback, but he’s not as dynamic as Lindsey’s was last year.”
For decades, Georgetown never changed under Bill Cronin. Despite the new coaches, there’s still a lot of familiarity with the Tigers.
“Other than the coaching changes, it’s the same Georgetown team that was last year,” said Mathis, whose Phoenix are 2-1, 0-1. “They’re a good football team. I think we’re a pretty good football team. I think it’s going to be a fantastic game.
“It’s the Mid-South. It’s going to be a challenge every week. There’s not a team you can point. You look at the standings statistically, Campbellsville’s one of the best teams statistically in our league right now. There’s not an easy game. But it’s an opportunity to play the No. 8 team in the country.”
Mathis said the Phoenix have no major injuries, just a few muscle pulls that will be game-time decisions. The Phoenix will have two running backs they didn’t have at Pikeville as Corey Johnson will return to the lineup from an injury and Jarious Johnson, a grad transfer from UT-Martin, will make his Cumberland debut in the backfield.
