NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian scored on the final timed play of the half, but fell short 10-7 at Franklin Road Academy’s Volkert Athletic Complex last Saturday.
Garrett Weekly’s 12-yard pass to Brock Montgomery and Landon Williams’ extra point broke the shutout on the final play before the teams went into a 10-offensive, 10-defensive-play junior-varsity scrimmage.
“There was a lot of good stuff,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “We didn’t open up and do a lot.”
FRA went up 3-0 on a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter.
A 52-yard sweep set up a 2-yard touchdown run for a 10-0 Panther advantage in the second.
Friendship drove inside the FRA 10-yard line when a Panther linebacker made a leaping interception of a Weekly pass. But Friendship linebacker Lucas Freeman got the ball right back with a diving pickoff at the home teams’ 29.
The Commanders couldn’t move the ball and Williams was short on a 55-yard field-goal attempt.
But Friendship got the ball back and scored on the game’s final play as the sun set over west Nashville.
The Commanders will open the regular season at 7:30 p.m. this coming Friday at Trousdale County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.