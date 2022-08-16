NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian scored on the final timed play of the half, but fell short 10-7 at Franklin Road Academy’s Volkert Athletic Complex last Saturday.

Garrett Weekly’s 12-yard pass to Brock Montgomery and Landon Williams’ extra point broke the shutout on the final play before the teams went into a 10-offensive, 10-defensive-play junior-varsity scrimmage.

