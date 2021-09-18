Friendship Christian matched visiting King’s Academy score for score until the Commanders couldn’t counter a fumbled snap in a 28-21 loss Friday night as both teams opened East Region play at Pirtle Field.
The Lions led 21-14 when they recovered the turnover in the end zone with just over four minutes to play.
Friendship quickly cut the deficit in half when former Lion Garrett Weekly lit up his former teammates with an 80-yard scoring strike to Chase Eakes 14 seconds later. But that was all for the Commanders, who fell to 2-3 for the season.
King’s prevailed despite allowing 175 yards on six catches to Eakes, who scored all three Friendship touchdowns. Weekly, who hit 10 of 23 passes for 234 yards with an interception, found Eakes for a 34-yard score and a 7-7 tie early in the second quarter and another 34-yarder for a 14-14 deadlock late in the third.
The Weekly-Eakes connection was Friendship’s only reliable mode of transporting the ball as the Lions held the Commanders to 10 rushing yards.
King’s quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith scored on an 11-yard run in the first quarter and threw 51 yards to Marshaun Bowers for a 14-7 lead going into halftime. Nakelin McAfee, who finished with 137 yards on 24 carries, got 5 on a tiebreaking touchdown with just over four minutes to play as the Lions improved to 3-2.
Friendship will remain at Pirtle Field this coming Friday as Maplewood comes in for the final 7:30 p.m. kickoff of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.