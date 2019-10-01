SEYMOUR -- Friendship Christian dispatched another contender for the East Region throne by conquering host King's Academy 42-7 Friday night.
Jaheim Robinson got the Commanders going with an 8-yard touchdown run just over four minutes in. He added a 33-yard score in the second quarter and finished the night with 115 yards on 12 carries.
Quarterback Justin Seagraves was even more productive on the ground with 166 yards on 17 carries.
He also completed all three of his passes for 72 more, 65 of which came on a touchdown to Dorian Champion. He followed with a two-point flip to Drew Porter for a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Seagraves scored on a 7-yard scamper 55 seconds into the second quarter.
After King's broke the shutout with a 9-yard run with less than four minutes to play in the first half, Commander coach John McNeal resorted to some trickery in the final seconds with Champion, on an end around, firing a 20-yard scoring strike to Chad Holcombe for a 35-7 lead at intermission
Seagraves' 26-yard scoring run capped the scoring late in the third as the Commanders climbed to 4-2 for the season and into sole possession of the East Region lead at 3-0. King's fell to 3-3, 3-1.
The Lions had scored 227 points through the first five games, including 142 in the last two weeks.
But they were shut down by Friendship, gaining just nine rushing yards and 72 passing. Cornerback Jackson Eskew had a Commander interception.
Friendship will remain in region action when the Commanders play host to Franklin Grace Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Pirtle Field.
