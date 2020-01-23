MURFREESBORO — Friendship Christian’s boys beat Beaver Middle School 43-27 Monday afternoon in the James C. Haile Class AA quarterfinals at Middle Tennessee Christian.
Colby Jones threw in 13 points and Noah Major 12 for Friendship. Josh Pippin scored seven points, Tate Tidwell six, Landon Williams four and Josiah Beall a free throw as the Commanders climbed to 20-4.
Friendship will return to action today in a regular-season game at Harding Academy in Nashville.
