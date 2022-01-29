ANTIOCH — Friendship Christian’s boys picked up a big District 4-IIA win at Ezell-Harding 62-53 Thursday night.
The Commanders led 11-8 at the first-quarter break, 28-19 at halftime and 40-29 going into the fourth as they climbed to 17-6 for the season and 9-2 in district play going into last night’s trip to Davidson Academy.
Colby Jones connected on five 3-pointers to lead Friendship with 17 points. Dillon Turner swished 7 of 8 free throws as he and Max Duckwiler each dropped in 15 points. Hayden Potts added eight points, Casey Jones six and Noah Major one.
Friendship fired in 23 of 32 free throws for the game and 18 of 24 for the game.
Cameron Hunt and Blake Dean each dropped in three triples and 15 points apiece for Ezell-Harding.
Friendship will host Mt. Juliet Christian at the Bay Family Sportsplex on Tuesday following the girls 6 p.m. game.
