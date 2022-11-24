Commanders collect first win of season

Freshman Miles Fitzpatrick fired in five 3-pointers Monday night to lead Friendship Christian’s boys to their first win of the season 76-39 over Franklin Classical in the first night of the Chris Haynes Mortgage Classic at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
He had two triples each in the first and third quarters. Friendship, coming off a pair of losses during TSSAA Hall of Champions week, led 20-9 at the first-quarter break and 40-16 at halftime.
Caleb Kring came alive in the fourth quarter with 12 of his 16 points. Veteran Charley Carpenter collected three triples on his way to 11. Noah Major and Riggs Rowe each added eight points while Xavier Humphrey finished with four, D. Boone a 3 and Kaelin Horton and Sam Duckwiler two apiece.
“We had a good first couple of games against really good opponents,” Commanders coach Jeff Long said of opening-week foes Franklin Road Academy and Hendersonville (Long’s alma mater). “This was a good one tonight against another quality opponent that can shoot the ball. They really stretched us out and they have a big guy, so this is a really nice win for us.”
Joseph Burckel buried half of Classical’s six 3-pointers as he led the Knights with 15 points.
Friendship is starting the season without longtime point guard Dillon Turner, who tore his ACL in May. Now a senior, he had started since his freshman year under three head coaches.
“Dillon Turner is always going to be a hard one to replace — a two-time all-district player, four-year starter,” Long said. “We’re hoping to get him back this year. But we were thankful that we got to play this summer and try to figure some things out without him. Right now, a lot of guys are doing a really good job of stepping up. Colby Jones and Noah Major have really taken on a lot of responsibility. Charley Carpenter has been really big for us so far. So many guys are assuming their role. We preach ‘we’ over ‘me’, so it’s a ‘next-man-up’ mentality. However we can get it done. We really pride ourselves on not being individuals but striving for that end result.”
This was a game in which all 10 Commanders who dressed were able to audition for future roles in addition to the present.
“We got a really unique group this year,” Long said. “We have several returners back from the No. 3-ranked team in the state last year and we also got a lot of young guys. We’re playing two freshmen heavy minutes. We’re playing three sophomores heavy minutes. So the future is incredibly bright.
The Commanders’ immediate future was a Tuesday meeting with York Institute to wrap up the Classic. They will return from Thanksgiving break next Tuesday with a home game against Portland.
Green Hill overtakes Blackman in fourth quarter
FRANKLIN — Green Hill rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 44-39 win over Blackman in the Centennial Classic.
The Hawks trailed 28-26 going into the fourth before outscoring the Blaze 18-11 over the final eight minutes to improve to 2-1 for the season. Green Hill was up 11-8 at the first-quarter break and 16-14 at halftime.
Big man Jason Burch scored 16 points while Kenny Ellis added 11 for Green Hill. Aaron Mattingly and Jordan Lukins each finished with four points, Garrett Brown and Antjuan Welch three apiece, Parker Overath two and Rex Harmon a free throw.
Quintin Bass kept Blackman in the game with four 3-pointers on his way to 14 while Christian Johnson scored six of his 10 in the first quarter.
Green Hill faced Bell Buckle Webb yesterday to wrap up the Classic. The Hawks will return to the Hill for a visit from Oakland next Tuesday.
Golden Bears beaten at Summit despite Daniyan’s 23
SPRING HILL — Mt. Juliet dropped a 57-47 decision to host Summit despite 23 points from the Golden Bears’ Osize Daniyan on Monday night.
The Spartans jumped to a 14-9 first-quarter lead, were up 26-19 at halftime and 43-27 going into the fourth as Mt. Juliet slipped to 2-2.
Derrick Smith sank three 3-pointers in leading Summit with 13 points while Mekhi Ratcliff added 11.
Daniyan was supported by Zion Sanders’ nine points, Ashton Kirkendoll and Caronne Goree with four each, Eric Williams’ three and two apiece from Braxton Coley and John Lloyd.
The Golden Bears, who hosted Stewarts Creek last night, will entertain Station Camp next Monday before going to Gallatin the following night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.