Commanders collect first win of season

An airborne Kaelin Horton (4) passes over a Franklin Classical defender to Friendship Christian teammate Noah Major (1), who scored to give an assist to Horton during the first half.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Freshman Miles Fitzpatrick fired in five 3-pointers Monday night to lead Friendship Christian’s boys to their first win of the season 76-39 over Franklin Classical in the first night of the Chris Haynes Mortgage Classic at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

He had two triples each in the first and third quarters. Friendship, coming off a pair of losses during TSSAA Hall of Champions week, led 20-9 at the first-quarter break and 40-16 at halftime.

