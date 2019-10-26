BELL BUCKLE -- Friendship Christian completed its table-running of the East Region by whipping Webb School, 58-21, in one of a number of games moved up to Thursday night due to a rainy forecast for Friday.
Jaheim Robinson ran seven times for 48 yards, but five of those went for touchdowns covering 1, 17, 7, 4 and 1 yard as the Commanders built a 34-6 first-quarter lead and a 55-14 halftime bulge.
Justin Seagraves ran for 109 yards on seven carries, including touchdowns of 15 and 11 yards. He completed both of his passes to Dorian Champion, one of which covered 21 yards for a touchdown.
Friendship finished with 259 rushing yards as the Commanders climbed to 7-2 for the season going into next Friday's regular-season finale in Crossville against Stone Memorial and a final 7-0 in the East Region.
Webb, which fell to 1-6, 1-5, was held to 37 yards on the ground. But Weston Coop threw for 286 yards, including touchdowns of 5 yards to Amos Howard and 44 and 79 to Jordan Jenkins. He also threw interceptions to Champion, Chad Holcombe and Jackson Eskew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.