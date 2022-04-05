UNIONVILLE — Friendship Christian finished off the Viking Tournament last Saturday with a 19-0 whipping of Traders Point Christian in a three-inning knockout at Community.
Thirteen Commanders crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning and six more in the second. After Tate Tidwell finished his three-hitless-inning stint, the game was called.
Carter Kring homered and drove in four runs. Chase Eakes doubled as he and Elijah Stockton knocked in three runs apiece on two hits each. Adam Gordon singled as he and Max Duckwiler doubled and drove in two runs each. Carson Kennedy also had a pair of RBIs. Storm Sellars also doubled and singled as Friendship finished with 11 hits.
Tidwell walked one and struck out seven of the 10 batters he faced.
Big innings power Purple Tigers past Hume-FoggWATERTOWN — One big inning gave Watertown the early lead and another twice as large put Hume-Fogg away as the Purple Tigers won 12-2 last Friday.
The Tigers took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. After Hume-Fogg cut the lead in half in the fourth, Watertown put the Blue Knights away with eight in the bottom of the inning.
Brady Watts pitched four innings for the win, allowing both unearned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out seven. Kaden Seay gave up a hit and a walk while striking out the side in the fifth.
Watertown finished with 11 hits, including a triple by Alec Whitlock and a double by Cyrus Bennett, who drove in three runs on two hits. Mason Murrell and Kwame Seay each drove in two runs. Whitlock and Lance Fripp also finished with two hits apiece.
Trailblazers score often in 10-3 win over Friendship
UNIONVILLE — The University Trailblazers scored in every inning after the first last Friday afternoon to overpower Friendship Christian 10-3 in the Viking Tournament at Community.
University jumped to a 4-0 lead in the second inning off Ethan Myers and never looked back.
The Blazers built a 10-0 lead midway through the fifth before the Commanders scored all their runs in the bottom of the inning as the game ended due to time limit.
Myers allowed seven runs (six earned) in four inning with four walks and three strikeouts. Max Duckwiler surrendered three runs (two earned) in the fifth on two hits and two walks.
Friendship finished with four singles with Duckwiler and Carson Kennedy collecting the Commanders’ RBIs.
