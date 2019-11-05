CROSSVILLE-- Friendship Christian got in its final tuneup before the playoffs by facing Class 4A Stone Memorial and passing the test 35-12 Friday night.
The Commanders, despite getting just two yards through the air, methodically built their lead on the way to an 8-2 regular season going into a first-round playoff bye. They scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters before both teams swapped two TDs apiece in the fourth.
Quarterback Justin Seagraves ram for 115 yards on 23 carries, including touchdown runs of 23 yards in the first quarter and 20 in the third. Running back Jaheim Robinson racked up 110 yards on 10 totes, including a 70-yard score in the second quarter and a 24-yarder early in the fourth.
Dorian Champion capped the Commanders' scoring with a 46-yard punt return.
Stone Memorial, with former Friendship lineman Gregg Norton calling the offensive plays, scored twice in the final 3:19 on an 8-yard run by Cedrick Little and, with 16.7 ticks left, a 41-yard pass from Bryant Carter to Q. Troche. The Panthers fell to 3-7 and will head to Marshall County for the playoffs.
Following their bye, the Commanders will welcome the Mt. Juliet Christian-Columbia Academy winner to Pirtle Field in the second round at 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
Cornerbacks Champion and Jackson Eskew intercepted passes for Friendship.
(0) comments
