Commanders go the distance late to edge MJCA

MT. JULIET — Friendship Christian’s boys needed a pair of length-of-the-floor layups just past the midway mark of the fourth quarter to take the lead and the Commanders held on to claim a 42-39 win at Mt. Juliet Christian.
Dillon Turner and Andrew Mathis went the distance to turn a 34-33 MJCA edge into a 37-34 Friendship lead. A driving layup by Mathis and two free throws by Max Duckwiler clinched the Commanders’ 10th triumph of the season against 19 losses.
It also helped seal a Monday District 4-A tournament play-in game rematch with the Saints at the Bay Family Sportsplex in what will be a double header with the schools’ girls’ teams.
Though Duckwiler’s free throws helped seal the deal, it was his four three-pointers on the way to an 18-point night which kept the Commanders abreast with the Saints, who were getting four triples and 14 points from Carter Branim.
The first half was especially low scoring as Friendship managed a 6-4 lead.
The Commanders carried a 17-15 lead into halftime.
A coast-to-coast layup by Mathis and a transition layup by Duckwiler opened a 29-23 advantage going into the fourth.
Mathis totaled 10 points while Dillon Turner aded eight, Mitch Pelham three and Bryce Miller a free throw as the Commanders connected on just 5 of 14 from the line.
Big man Montrell Walker tossed in 10 points for MJCA while Jordan Willis and Luke Nave each finished with five, Shawn Link a three and Justin Matthews two as the Saints slipped to 6-18, 0-15 going into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Goodpasture, which will host the winner of Monday’s game in the quarterfinals.
The Commanders will close their campaign Friday night when Nashville Christian visits the Bay Family Sportsplex for Senior Night.
Late triple defeats Blue Devils 50-47
Kavon Blankenship stuck Lebanon with a couple of late three-pointers to lead Station Camp to a 50-47 win at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Tuesday night.
His triple with 2.6 seconds left put Station Camp ahead and the Blue Devils, who had to absorb a foul because they weren’t in the bonus, missed a last-second shot to drop to 18-7 for the season and 7-4 in District 7-AAA, tied with Beech for second place in the district (LHS has the tiebreaker).
Jamar Kynard’s steal and dunk put Lebanon ahead 45-44. Blankenship, who scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, buried a three to swing the lead back to Station Camp 47-45. David Greene dropped in a pair of free throws (he sank all six for the night and led the Blue Devils with 18 points) with 47 seconds left, setting up Blankenship’s second triple after the Bison worked the clock.
“It was a heck of a game,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said. “We didn’t make winning plays down the stretch and they did.”
Lebanon led 10-8 following the first quarter before Station Camp carried a 23-22 edge into halftime and a 37-31 lead going into the fourth.
Eli Thurston scored 16 for Station Camp.
Kynard collected 12 points while Kobe Tibbs tossed in all 11 of his tallies in the second half. Gaven Reasonover finished with four and Jarred Hall two.
Lebanon will play host to Gallatin for Senior Night on Friday with festivities being held between games.
Upperman wears out WatertownBAXTER — Upperman’s boys blitzed visiting Watertown 81-36 Tuesday night.
The Bees buzzed to a 21-12 first-quarter lead and inflicted more pain on the Purple Tigers in a 26-7 second to go up 47-19 at halftime.
Jaxon Fox fired in four three-pointers to lead Upperman with 16 points while Collin Gore finished with 15 and Alex Rush 12.
Quanterrius Hughes-Malone finished with 15 points for the Purple Tigers while RayQuan Verge scored seven, Gavin Clayborne five, Brayden Cousino three, Elijah Williams and Deramus Carey two each and Kier Priest and T.J. Parfaite a free throw apiece.
Watertown will play host to Livingston Academy on Friday night.
Pruitt pours in 38 as Golden Bears clinch 9-AAA top seedHENDERSONVILLE — Mt. Juliet’s boys claimed the District 9-AAA regular-season championship with three games left Tuesday night with a 79-56 beating of host Beech.
Will Pruitt poured in 38 points while Charles Clark collected 13 and Gage Wells added 11 as the Golden Bears remained perfect in the district.
Mt. Juliet will celebrate Coming Home on Friday night when Hendersonville pays a visit.
MJCA drops road decisionWHITE HOUSE — Mt. Juliet Christian dropped a 35-29 decision at Christian Community on Monday night.
Christian Community led 13-7 following the first quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 26-17 through three periods as the Saints slipped to 6-17.
Brooks Pugh threw in 13 points for Christian Community.
Carter Branim bagged four three-pointers to lead MJCA with 12 points while Montrell Walker scored seven, Jordan Willis and Luke Nave three each and Shawn Link and Justin Matthews two apiece.
