As might be expected from a region champion, Friendship Christian is loaded with individual East Region honorees as chosen by the coaches based on regular-season performance.
Generally, leagues choose their all-region teams at the end of the regular season but don’t release them to the public until all of the teams have completed postseason competition. Friendship finished its season by winning the Division II, Class A state championship last Thursday. This list was released by FCS on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.