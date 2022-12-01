It’s been the goal since Day 1 in the heat of summer.
Today is the day of reckoning.
Friendship Christian will look to complete its first perfect season since 2017 (and just the third in Wilson County history) when the Commanders take on Nashville Christian for the Division II-A state championship in the BlueCross Bowl at 2 p.m. CST at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium.
While the Commanders are looking to add one more in the win column on what is a 12-0 season, Nashville Christian is looking to extend a winning streak which is at 10 games since an 0-2 start.
The turnaround came when freshman Jared Curtis was inserted as the starting quarterback for Week 3. The Eagles were coming off a 14-12 loss to Goodpasture after opening the season with a 29-24 loss at Franklin Road Academy. Ironically, FRA had beaten FCS in Nashville in a jamboree the previous Saturday.
The 6-foot-3 Curtis is no mere game-manager. He’s thrown for 2,093 yards on 112-of-185 with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for seven scores and 449 yards on 49 carries.
“He’s good,” Commander coach John McNeal said with emphasis concerning Curtis. “They got a good corps of receivers and what they do as good as any is they run around and they do an unbelievable job when he breaks the pocket of finding open space. He will run it, but he’s looking to throw it first.”
He’s the second-leading rusher behind senior Cameron Carden, who has 669 yards and six scores. James Warmbrod had a team-high 33 catches for 690 yards and seven touchdowns. Donovan Smith leads the Eagles with 10 touchdown catches out of his 29 catches for 575 yards.
“They’re good on the running game, but they’re most explosive in the passing game,” McNeal said.
Nashville Christian also has three 300-plus-pounders in the line. The Eagles run a 5-2 defense but will change into some four-man fronts. Defensive lineman Jaden Potts leads the team with 96 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
While the Eagles use the pass to set up the run, the Commanders are the opposite, using the run to set up the pass. Tyson Wolcott has 1,375 yards and 18 touchdowns on 169 carries. Garrett Weekly has 768 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground and has completed 94 of 148 passes for 1,729 yards and 18 TDs. Brock Montgomery is the home-run threat at receiver with 50 catches for 1,056 yards and 12 scores.
Defensively, middle linebacker Cason Carman is the top tackler with 85 stops. Up front, Devin Lively had nine sacks while Car’Lando Barton has seven. Montgomery has six interceptions.
Nashville Christian played at Finley last year in this game, losing to Donelson Christian 31-7. The Eagles, under longtime coach Jeff Brothers, won the championship in 2015 at Tennessee Tech, site of Friendship’s three championships and four of the Commanders’ previous five finals appearances.
But the Commanders have already made three long trips to East Tennessee, including one to the Chattanooga area where they beat East Hamilton, which reached the 4A quarterfinals, 31-14 in mid-October.
“Coach Brothers has helped me out a lot,” McNeal said. “I called him last night again just because the dynamics of we’re having to dress off campus at a convention center. It’s just a lot of things that are totally different from what it was.
“At this point, you’ll do what it takes to play in the game.”
Unlike Division I, which played its semifinals last Friday, DII will have 12 days between games to heal up from its semis. But Friendship will be without receiver J.J. Pruneau, who has had surgery on his collarbone, McNeal said.
“We’ve just been dealing with sickness,” McNeal said Tuesday. “We need a couple of more days.”
