Middle Tennessee Christian’s single-wing offense enabled the Cougars to run the ball on long drives and keep Friendship Christian’s high-scoring offense on the sidelines.
But MTCS didn’t have Tyson Wolcott.
Friendship’s junior running back helped keep the chains moving in the Commanders’ favor, eliciting some “oohs” and “aahs” along the way, rushing for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-14 win Thursday night at Pirtle Field.
The win capped Friendship’s third 10-0 season and clinched the East Region championship, giving the Commanders a first-round bye in next week’s Division II-A playoffs and two home games before the Dec. 1 BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga.
“It’s hard to do that,” longtime Friendship coach John McNeal said of the Commanders’ first 10-0 season since 2017 (joining the ’06 team). “I’ve done this for over 30-plus years. It’s just not easy to do. No matter how good of a team you have, 10-0 is a big achievement, especially coming off a couple of years where we felt like we just haven’t been up to what we felt like Friendship football should be.
“So I’m proud of the kids. They worked hard. They bought in. They did what we asked them to do. I can’t say enough about the regular season. We just got to make sure we now put that aside and start worrying about the playoff.”
MTCS had the ball first, but a false-start penalty right off the bat cost the Cougars, who gambled on fourth-and-one and were stopped on their 35-yard line.
Friendship used the short field to a 6-yard run by Wolcott. Landon Williams’ extra point clanked hard off the left upright, leaving the Commanders with a 6-0 lead.
MTCS then moved 80 yards in 13 plays, converting a fourth down along the way. The Cougars’ first pass of the night was a 5-yard flip from Yates Geren to Eli Wilson, who was otherwise the most productive of a plethora of rushers with 97 yards on 22 carries), for a tie. Jarik Reynolds’ extra point gave the visitors from Murfreesboro a 7-6 edge.
But the Commanders, who scored on four of their six possessions, got a 16-yard kickoff return from Will Thompson to their 48. Six plays later, they were in the end zone on a 1-yard Wolcott run. Garrett Weekly’s pass to a leaping Brock Montgomery in the back right corner of the end zone put Friendship ahead to stay 14-7 seven minutes before halftime.
MTCS moved the ball from its 18 to the Friendship 34 before a false-start penalty pushed the Cougars back. Defensive tackle Lucas Freeman nailed Nate Sembiring for a 7-yard loss on a fourth-down pass to give Friendship the ball on the Commander 45.
Wolcott amazed the crowd with a juke move in which the FCS wrestler contorted his body to stay upright and gain a few more yards on a seres which ended with Weekly’s 12-yard pass to Montgomery which was identical to the pair’s two-point connection, this one coming with 14 seconds left for a 21-7 halftime lead.
“He does what he does,” McNeal said of Wolcott. “That’s what we expect from him. He’s an energized bunny we call him. That’s how he plays defense, offense. Everybody you talk to, they know him. They love how he plays.”
Friendship drove from its 34 to inside the 5. But a holding penalty backed up the Commanders and ultimately resulted in a turnover on downs at the 30.
“Penalties will always get you,” McNeal said after the Commanders were flagged six times for 70 yards. “I think we scored every possession but that. It’s like last week (at Lakeway Christian). We only had it six times, but we scored all six times. The offense has done a good job of not letting that pressure go ’okay, we haven’t had it in awhile, we got to do something’, so we’ve done a good job running and being able to get the passes when we need it in crucial times.”
Middle Tennessee Christian cut the margin to 21-14 on its ensuing series. But it took the Cougars 15 plays and a Friendship penalty for Sembiring to score on a 7-yard run with 9:27 left in the game.
Friendship needed just five plays to strike back. Wolcott escaped what looked like a sure tackle in the backfield to gain 29 yards to the MTCS 25. He capped the drive with a 4-yard run to re-establish the two-touchdown lead with less than seven minutes to play.
At this point, MTCS’ offense was a liability as the Cougars couldn’t move the ball. Geren threw one long pass and drew a pass-interference penalty which gave them 15 yards and a first down. But the next time he cranked his arm, Montgomery boxed out the receiver he was covering and made a leaping interception with 2:34 to play.
Friendship converted a first down and ran out the clock, only the second time the Commanders failed to score.
Neither team punted in the game. MTCS ran for 188 yards and finished with 186 total.
“Our kids did a good job,” McNeal said of longtime coordinator Duane Lowe’s defensive unit. “The biggest thing which got us was first down. They were getting too many yards on first downs. It was like 4, 5, 6 yards. A couple of times we were able to get short yardage on first down and it made it a lot easier, made them do things they don’t want to do.”
Friendship will host a quarterfinal round game at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, likely the loser of last night’s Nashville Christian-Donelson Christian game, provided they beat either Trinity Christian or Fayette Academy next week.
MTCS finished an 8-2 season and, as the East No. 2 seed, will host Tipton-Rosemark next Friday in the first round.
