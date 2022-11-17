Commanders one step from BlueCross Bowl

Normally a thrower of passes, Friendship Christian quarterback Garrett Weekly makes a diving catch of a ball thrown by running back Tyson Wolcott for a first down late in last week’s state quarterfinal game.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Friendship Christian is the last Wilson County team standing in the TSSAA football playoffs, and the Commanders are one step from returning to the BlueCross Bowl for the first time since 2018.

But it will be a big step as University School of Jackson visits Pirtle Field for the Division II-A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bruins, who will move up to II-AA next year, have made seven finals appearances since 1993 (including 2019 and ’20) but are looking for their first championship.

