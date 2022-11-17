Commanders one step from BlueCross Bowl

Friendship Christian is the last Wilson County team standing in the TSSAA football playoffs, and the Commanders are one step from returning to the BlueCross Bowl for the first time since 2018.
But it will be a big step as University School of Jackson visits Pirtle Field for the Division II-A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bruins, who will move up to II-AA next year, have made seven finals appearances since 1993 (including 2019 and ’20) but are looking for their first championship.
“They’re not any stranger to this time of year,” said Friendship coach John McNeal, whose Commanders have three gold balls in five trips to the final game. “Last year they were in the semis… Very rich in tradition.”
The Bruins are 10-1 this season with their only loss coming in Week 2 at Class A contender Union City. Their only common opponent with Friendship is Lakeway Christian, who the Commanders beat 38-7 late in the regular season before USJ ousted the Lions 48-6 last week.
“They’re going to be multiple,” McNeal said of the Bruins. “They’ll run. They’ll throw. They’ll spread. They’re very athletic, which is very typical USJ team.
“Defensively, they’re 3-3.”
Friendship is 11-0 this season. The Commanders are 5-1 in semifinal games with their loss coming in 2019 to Davidson Academy.
“The bottom line is we got to do what we do on defense, line up, try to get out on third downs, not give them anything,” McNeal said. “And offensively, just move the sticks is kind of the game plan.”
On the injury front, receiver/defensive back J.J. Pruneau has been ruled out for this game due to a collarbone injury sustained last week against Donelson Christian.
The winner of this game will advance to the Dec. 1 BlueCross Bowl at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium against the winner of the other semifinal between Jackson Christian and Nashville Christian.
