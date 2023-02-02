Commanders overcome early MJCA lead

Mt. Juliet Christian’s Brendan Dunn (middle) unsuccessfully shoots a leander between Friendship Christian’s Xavier Humphrey (left) and Noah Major during the second half.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET — Friendship Christian spotted Mt. Juliet Christian an early lead before the Commanders took control in a 70-36 win Tuesday afternoon.

The game was moved up some 2 1/2 hours due to the wintry weather.

