Commanders overcome early MJCA lead

MT. JULIET — Friendship Christian spotted Mt. Juliet Christian an early lead before the Commanders took control in a 70-36 win Tuesday afternoon.
The game was moved up some 2 1/2 hours due to the wintry weather.
When it began, Brenden Dunn drained a pair of 3-pointers to stake the Saints to a 6-0 lead.
But Friendship owned the rest of the first quarter as three Commanders went deep. Charley Carpenter’s corner triple put the visitors in front 8-6 as they went on to lead 11-6 at the first-quarter break.
Colby Jones scored eight second-period points for Friendship, offsetting the two triples by MJCA’s Max Beaty as the Commanders carried a 35-18 lead into halftime.
FCS widened the margin to 52-27 going into the fourth as the Commanders climbed to 13-14 for the season and 6-7 in District 4-IIA.
Jones drained two of Friendship’s 10 treys as he led the Commanders with 18 points while freshman Miles Fitzpatrick’s 15 included three triples. Sam Duckwiler also drained three 3s as he and Noah Major each managed nine points. Freshman Xavier Humphrey had all eight of his tallies in the second half while Carpenter finished with five, Caleb Kring four and Dillon Turner two.
Dunn’s two triples helped him lead MJCA with 11 points while Chase Smith scored nine. Beaty added eight and Jamie Edgerton six as each hit a pair of 3s. Hezekiah Amick added two as the Saints slipped to 1-20, 0-13.
Both teams will wrap up their regular seasons on the road Friday night — Friendship at Clarksville Academy and MJCA at Ezell-Harding.
BRENTWOOD — Green Hill pitched a second-quarter shutout Monday night to give the Hawks separation in a 40-34 win over Brentwood.
The Bruins led 10-9 going into the second behind six points by Kyler Green. But Green Hill outscored Brentwood 12-0 in the second to go up 21-10 at halftime. It was 29-19 going into the fourth before Jason Burch closed out his 14-point night with six as the Hawks improved to 17-7. Kenny Ellis added nine points for Green Hill while Aaron Mattingly scored all of his eight in the first half, six of which came in the second quarter. Antjuan Welch finished with five, Garrett Brown a 3-pointer and Parker Overath a free throw.
Daniel Cochran scored all but two of his 16 points in the second half to lead Brentwood, coached by Lebanon-graduate and former Wilson Central coach Troy Bond.
Green Hill will return to District 9-4A action Friday night at home against Lebanon.
Tuesday’s wet and icy weather prompted the rest of the local schedule to be postponed.
Wilson Central and host Mt. Juliet were going to try again last night, but have been moved to Feb. 13, same as Lebanon’s game at Cookeville, which will now be the regular-season finale for all those teams.
