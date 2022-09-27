Friendship Christian passed up its traditional homecoming parade down Coles Ferry Pike as instead the student body paraded around the campus last Friday morning.

That night, the top-ranked football team paraded past visiting Maplewood 58-8 at Pirtle Field as the Commanders climbed to 6-0.

