Friendship Christian passed up its traditional homecoming parade down Coles Ferry Pike as instead the student body paraded around the campus last Friday morning.
That night, the top-ranked football team paraded past visiting Maplewood 58-8 at Pirtle Field as the Commanders climbed to 6-0.
Garrett Weekly completed 4 of 5 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. But when it came time to score, the senior quarterback generally used his legs for runs of 5, 4 and 18 yards. He did throw a 13-yard scoring strike to Brock Montgomery.
Weekly’s 5-yard run staked Friendship to a 7-0 first-quarter lead and his 4-yarder made it 14-0 in the second.
After Maplewood scored on a 3-yard pass and two-point conversion brought the Panthers within 14-8 in the second quarter, Friendship finished off the Nashville visitors with TD runs of 4 and 2 yards by Will Thompson and the Weekly-to-Montgomery connection for a 35-8 halftime lead.
Tyler Smiley opened the second half with a 91-yard kick return to the house. Weekly’s 18-yard scoring scamper made it 49-8 going into the fourth. Mason Hallum tacked on a 7-yard TD run in the fourth.
Friendship will return to East Region action at 7:30 p.m. this coming Friday when the Commanders travel to Bell Buckle for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Webb.
