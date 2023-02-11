NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian’s boys overcame a slow start with three solid stanzas Wednesday night to buy themselves three more games with a 61-42 win over host Nashville Christian in the opening round of the District 4-IIA tournament.

The Commanders fell behind 18-8 late in the first quarter before reeling off 13 straight points to go up 21-18. A 3-pointer by Donovan Smith put the Eagles back in front 25-24 going into halftime.

