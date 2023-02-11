NASHVILLE — Friendship Christian’s boys overcame a slow start with three solid stanzas Wednesday night to buy themselves three more games with a 61-42 win over host Nashville Christian in the opening round of the District 4-IIA tournament.
The Commanders fell behind 18-8 late in the first quarter before reeling off 13 straight points to go up 21-18. A 3-pointer by Donovan Smith put the Eagles back in front 25-24 going into halftime.
But that was only a slight reprieve for Nashville Christian as Friendship dominated the third quarter 18-4 for a 42-29 lead and closed out the Eagles’ season with a 19-13 fourth as the Commanders moved into yesterday’s semifinal round against top-seed Goodpasture, which ousted Mt. Juliet Christian 81-22 Wednesday night, at Donelson Christian and also booked a berth in next week’s Middle Region tournament.
“Just tournament basketball, it’s a game of runs,” Commander coach Jeff Long said. “We talked about before the game they’re going on runs. We got to try and limit them. And when we go on our runs, we got to make sure they don’t score and return them. We preached about positive energy all year long and just staying the course and that’s what our guys did tonight.”
Four Commanders scored in double figures as Friendship sank eight 3-pointers. Colby Jones connected on three triples (two in the fourth quarter) as he and Noah Major each finished with 15 points. Xavier Humphrey had nine of his 11 in the fourth quarter while Charley Carpenter’s 10 included a pair of treys. Miles Fitzpatrick and Dillon Turner each finished with five as Friendship improved to 14-15.
Brandon Smith (brother of Donovan) sank three triples in leading Nashville Christian with 17 points while Donovan Smith’s 16 included a pair of 3s as the Eagles came in for a landing on a 12-14 campaign.
The Smiths were firing 3s from the volleyball line some 30 feet away. But after the first quarter, they hit just two from long distance.
“They’re both shooting 40% from 3 on the year,” Long said. “I thought we did a really good job after the first quarter on those two guys.”
Yesterday’s winners (No. 3 Davidson Academy and No. 2 Clarksville Academy met in the other semifinal) will play for the championship at 7 p.m. today and host a region game next Wednesday. The losers will play for third place at 3 p.m. today and go on the road for the region first round. The regional will be held at Goodpasture following the first round.
