Commanders roll past DCA, qualify for region

Friendship Christian’s No. 3-ranked boys scored the first five points Wednesday night and kept on trucking to a 67-44 win over visiting Donelson Christian in the opening round of the District 4-IIA tournament.
The Commanders widened a 12-9 lead to 18-9 by the first-quarter break as Colby Jones nailed three of his five 3-pointers during the opening stanza. He led Friendship with 17 points despite injuring his ankle late in the third period and exiting the contest. Coach Jeff Long said Jones could have continued if needed, but was held out to rest for today’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal against Clarksville Academy as the entire tournament convenes at FCS’ Bay Family Sportsplex.
Friendship led 31-22 at halftime and 48-36 through three as the Commanders bought themselves three more games, including a berth in the Middle Region tournament. Friday’s winners will host a first-round region game. The district consolation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and the championship at 4:45.
“Our guys are really locked in,” Long said. “They’re motivated. They’re hungry for taking the next step in the program.
“I love my guys. We don’t have much size, but we got a lot of guys in our rotation who are playing well and a few other guys that are ready to go when their numbers are called. A lot of guys are making shots. A lot of guys are finishing well at the rim, getting to the foul line. And most importantly, defending at a high level. That’s what we’re trying to hang our hat on.”
Dillon Turner turned in all 16 of his points in the first half for Friendship, which improved to 21-6 for the season. Charley Carpenter added eight points while Hayden Potts scored seven, Casey Jones six, Noah Major five, Max Duckwiler four, Riggs Rowe two and La’Quarrius Talley and Kaelin Horton a free throw each.
Max Frazier fired in 15 points and Drew Johnson 12, including a pair of 3s each, for the Wildcats, whose season ended at 6-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.