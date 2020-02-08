Friendship Christian’s middle school boys rolled to a 54-39 first-round win over visiting Harding Academy in the TIAA conference tournament at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Commanders shot out to a 16-9 first-quarter lead. They were up 28-21 at halftime and 40-29 going into the fourth as they advanced to Friday’s semifinal with a 23-5 record.
Noah Major fired in 14 points, Josh Pippin 13 and Colby Jones 10 for Friendship. Tate Tidwell turned in nine points, Landon Williams six and Knox Hayslip two.
Will Sanders scored 14 points to lead Harding.
Friendship was to face Davidson Academy in lat night’s semifinal at Nashville Christian. The finals are scheduled for today, also at NCS.
