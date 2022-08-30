Commanders rout Saints 69-0

It was a great night to be wearing green and gold around town last Friday night as host Friendship Christian trounced Mt. Juliet Christian 69-0 at Pirtle Field.
The Saints simply couldn’t find an answer for the Commanders throughout the first quarter. After star halfback Tyson Wolcott marched Friendship down the field, Stanford-commit Garrett Weekly connected with his favorite target in Brock Montgomery for a 37-yard score.
On MJCA’s first drive, quarterback Andy Griffith’s pass was picked off by Wolcott and taken to paydirt. Friendship now owned a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. Then, the Commanders backed the Saints into their own end zone for a safety on the next possession.
After getting the ball back on a free punt, Weekly found Chase Eakes from 33 yards out to make the score 23-0.
Growing pains is the only term that can describe the Saints’ offense. There are freshmen and sophomores littered throughout the starting roles, whereas Friendship carries nearly 15 seniors.
Quarterback Andy Griffith only assumed the position about a month ago, and his rushing and receiving corps have an average age of 15.
Success continued for the Commanders, taking another possession away from MJCA with a safety and then scoring on the resulting drive. This time, Weekly flashed his dual-threat ability with a 32-yard scamper across the goal line.
The Saints then had to punt the ball away after going three-and-out. Wolcott scored only a handful of plays after a solid punt return from Eakes.
A pick-six from Montgomery ended the first quarter scoring for the Commanders at 46-0.
There was much less scoring in the second quarter, as FCS only scored nine points. MJCA continued to sputter on offense, but signs of improvement were shown. Griffith has made strides under center in the last month, developing arm strength and pocket presence at a blistering pace. But, it was too little, too late against the Commanders.
Weekly and most of the Friendship starters exited the locker room after halftime without pads, signaling the end of their night. Luke Sellars took over at QB and Will Thompson filled in at running back.
At the end of the night, Weekly’s statline proved why he is Division-I bound. He completed 11 of his 12 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed for 77 yards on only two carries. Wolcott managed 48 yards on four carries, Thompson went 7-66 and Aiden Caron rushed for 37 yards on two touches.
For the receiving core, Eakes caught four passes for 66 yards, Montgomery went 3-76, and the entire team totaled 215 yards in the air.
MJCA’s offense struggled, but Sullivan Swords and Cole Launsby stood out on defense with several stops. Griffith looked more composed in the pocket, and Maddox Metzgar, Hezy Amick and Micah Smith all made improvements.
The Saints travel to Bell Buckle to take on Webb this coming Friday at 7 p.m. Friendship will host reigning state champ Donelson Christian at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.