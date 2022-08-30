Commanders rout Saints 69-0

Friendship Christian receiver Brock Montgomery catches this 37-yard touchdown pass against Mt. Juliet Christian defender Evan Padilla for the game’s first score.

 GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

It was a great night to be wearing green and gold around town last Friday night as host Friendship Christian trounced Mt. Juliet Christian 69-0 at Pirtle Field.

The Saints simply couldn’t find an answer for the Commanders throughout the first quarter. After star halfback Tyson Wolcott marched Friendship down the field, Stanford-commit Garrett Weekly connected with his favorite target in Brock Montgomery for a 37-yard score.

