Commanders spoil Saints’ return home

MT. JULIET — Friendship Christian overcame early offensive struggles to race out to a 30-0 halftime lead en route to 44-0 win over the Mt. Juliet Christian Saints on Friday night at MJCA’s Edward Suey Field.
It was the first home game for MJCA since Week 11 of the 2019 season as the March 2020 tornado devastated the campus.
“We had a full house tonight, (but) it wasn’t the result we wanted,'' said MJCA head coach Dan Davis.
On the other side, Friendship head coach John McNeal was not thrilled with his team’s offensive performance in the first half.
“We came out sluggish offensively, and I told them that's on me” McNeal said. “But our defense was strong from the start.”
That defense held the Saints to 106 yards of total offense, including minus -15 yards rushing, and intercepting three passes.
The Saints defense were the first ones to get a stop, forcing the Commanders to go three-and-out on their opening drive.
The Saints were able to get two quick first downs, but the drive stalled quickly after that in part to Friendship’s defense.
After forcing the Saints to punt, Friendship marched 50 yards to score the game’s first touchdown, a 15-yard catch and run from quarterback Garrett Weakly to receiver Brock Montgomery.
The teams then traded turnovers, with the Commanders intercepting Saints quarterback Noah Kleinmann twice, while Weekly was picked off once. After the second interception of Kleinmann, the Commanders increased their lead to 14-0 as Weekly and Montgomery connected again, this time a 3 -shuffle pass.
After forcing the Saints to the ball over on downs it looked like the Commanders had taken a 21-0 lead, but Montgomery’s circus catched was ruled incomplete as the officials said he did not possess the ball with a foot down in ounds. The Commanders then settled for a 24-yard field goal from Landon Willams to increase the lead to 17-0.
Facing a fourth-down-and-2 from their own 22-yard line, Davis decided to go for the first down, but the ball was snapped over Kleinmann’s head resulting in a 10 yard loss. Friendship wasted no time increasing the lead to 24-0 as Montgomery caught his third touchdown of the game, this one a 6-yarder.
The Commanders then finished off the first half with another score, this one a 13-yard run from Tyson Wolcott. The snap on the extra point was mishandled resulting in a failed pass for two points.
Tylor Smiley intercepted Kleinmann to start the secind half. Four plays later, Weekly scored himself on a 16-yard scamper, increasing the Commanders lead to 37-0.
Mason Hallum then finished off the scoring for Friendship with a 2-yard run at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Saints had one last chance to avoid the shutout, but on the last play of the game, Kleinmann’s pass to the end zone was batted away as time expired.
Weekly finished the night going for 117 passing yards and three touchdowns, plus one TD on the ground.
“You get better by playing good teams, and we will come in Monday and correct some things on film and get ready to play Webb next Friday,” said Davis, whose Saints play the second of three consecutive home games this coming Friday against Webb School of Bell Buckle.
Friendship travels to longtime rival Donelson Christian Academy this coming Friday.
“If we don’t correct some things from tonight, we could be for a long night next week,” said McNeal.
Both teams are 1-1 now, since this was not a region game like in years past, both teams are still 0-0 in their respective regions.
Friendship Christian 44 Mt. Juliet Christian 0
FCS | 14 | 16 | 7 | 7—44
MJCA | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0—0
First quarter
FCS - Brock Montgomery 15 pass from Garrett Weekly (Landon Williams kick), 6:26.
FCS - Montgomery 3 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), 1:08.
Second quarter
FCS - Williams 24 FG, 6:31.
FCS - Montgomery 6 pass from Weekly (Williams kick), :02.
FCS - Tyson Wolcott 13 run (pass failed) :45.
Third quarter
FCS - Weekly 16 run (Williams kick), 7:50.
Fourth quarter
FCS - Mason Hallum 2 run (Williams kick), 11:18.
Team statistics
| FCS | MJCA
First downs | 9 | 7
Rushes-yards | 25-134 | 7-(-15)
Passing yards | 117 | 121
Comp.-att-int. | 11-18-2 | 16-36-3
Punts-yards | 2-40.5 | 3-25.0
Penalties-yards | 4-30 | 5-35
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Friendship: Tyson Wolcott 12-74, Mason Hallum 5-37, Garrett Weekly 3-22, Chase Eakes 1-6, Lavineco Jackson 1-4, J.J. Pruneau 1-(-1), Elijah Stockton 1-(-8). Mt. Juliet Christian: Kameron Curtis 4-11, Noah Kleinmann 3-(-26).
PASSING — Friendship: Garrett Weekly 11-18-2-117. Mt. Juliet Christian: Noah Kleinmann 16-36-3-121.
RECEIVING — Friendship: Brock Montgomery 6-80, Chase Eakes 3-18, Riggs Rowe 1-14, J.J Pruneau 1-5. Mt. Juliet Christia : Kameron Curtis 9-36, Tyler Barnes 4-50, Jamarion Thomas 2-30, Andy Griffin 1-(-1).
