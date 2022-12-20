Commanders take four-game win streak to Florida

Friendship Christian’s Charley Carpenter fires a long pass against Mt. Juliet Christian’s Micah Smith during the first quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Friendship Christian’s boys took a four-game winning streak to the skies as the Commanders flew to Florida yesterday for the Battle on the Island tournament.

The Commanders conquered KIPP Nashville Academy 79-45 in a matinee last Saturday at the Bay Family Sportsplex.

