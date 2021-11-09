FCS faces DCA in 2nd round
Friendship Christian appeared to be clicking on all cylinders Friday night as the Commanders crushed visiting Tipton-Rosemark 58-0 in the opening round of the Division II-A playoffs at Pirtle Field.
The Commanders led 14-0 at the first-quarter break and 41-0 at halftime as they climbed to 7-4 and a second-round matchup at rival Donelson Christian at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.
Tyson Wolcott scored rushing touchdowns from 3 and 34 yards and, playing linebacker, returned an interception 38 yards to the house.
Quarterback Garrett Weekly scored on runs of 1 and 8 yards and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Brock Montgomery.
Morgan McGregor delivered a 13-yard touchdown run to close out the first-half scoring.
Landon Williams kicked a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter. Elijah Stockton closed the scoring with a 13-yard run in the fourth.
Friendship outgained the Rebels 260 yards to 18, sending the visitors back to Millington with a final 6-4 mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.