BELL BUCKLE — Friendship Christian may have clinched a Division II-A playoff spot with its 49-7 win at Webb last Friday night.

The Commanders broke a 7-7 first-quarter tie with Garrett Weekly’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Chase Eakes. The senior quarterback scored on runs of 7 and 5 yards in the second period and found time to flip a 4-yard scoring toss to Eakes before halftime.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.