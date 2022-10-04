BELL BUCKLE — Friendship Christian may have clinched a Division II-A playoff spot with its 49-7 win at Webb last Friday night.
The Commanders broke a 7-7 first-quarter tie with Garrett Weekly’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Chase Eakes. The senior quarterback scored on runs of 7 and 5 yards in the second period and found time to flip a 4-yard scoring toss to Eakes before halftime.
Tyson Wolcott returned to the lineup from an ankle injury and put Friendship on the board with a 41-yard interception return. He added a 13-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Mason Hallum closed out the scoring with a 6-yard run in the third as the top-ranked Commanders climbed to 7-0 for the season going into their bye week and 2-0 in the East Region.
Webb tied the score 7-7 on an 88-yard pass.
But the Feet, playing their region opener, finished with 91 total yards in falling to 2-4 for the season.
They were tackled for loss 10 times.
The Commanders compiled 343 yards. Weekly threw for 101 on 6-of-16 and ran for 49 on six carries. Wolcott ran for 122 on 11 rushes.
Following their fall break bye, the Commanders will travel to Chattanooga on Oct. 14 to take on Class 4A East Hamilton at 6:30 p.m. CDT.
