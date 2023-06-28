‘Concrete Carl’ inaugural inductee in NSS’ Legends Plaza

Carl Edwards (right) addresses the media as he is introduced by Nashville Superspeedway senior vice president/general manager Matt Greci (left) as the charter member of the track’s Legend’s Plaza which is scheduled to be built over the next couple of months just outside the track’s main entrance. Edwards’ six wins across all divisions is the most anyone has won at the track since its 2001 opening.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Carl Edwards was so successful on Nashville Superspeedway’s concrete track and other similar surfaces, he was dubbed “Concrete Carl.”

Despite his track record six wins, this was not his favorite surface to race on. But because of those victories (punctuated by his trademark victory backflip off his race car or truck, his overall popularity and career success, Edwards was named the inaugural inductee into the Nashville Superspeedway’s Legends Plaza, it was announced Sunday before the Ally 400 race.

