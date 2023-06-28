‘Concrete Carl’ inaugural inductee in NSS’ Legends Plaza

GLADEVILLE — Carl Edwards was so successful on Nashville Superspeedway’s concrete track and other similar surfaces, he was dubbed “Concrete Carl.”
Despite his track record six wins, this was not his favorite surface to race on. But because of those victories (punctuated by his trademark victory backflip off his race car or truck, his overall popularity and career success, Edwards was named the inaugural inductee into the Nashville Superspeedway’s Legends Plaza, it was announced Sunday before the Ally 400 race.
“We are so proud to have Carl Edwards as our very first honoree for the new Nashville Superspeedway Legends Plaza,” said Matt Greci, Nashville Superspeedway senior vice president and general manager. “Carl was so dominating at this track, not only in his six victories, but also in his consistency of posting so many top-five finishes here. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate Carl with our great fans as Nashville Superspeedway’s winningest driver and first Legends Plaza inductee.”
One might think Edwards loved the 1.33-mile D-oval. Not necessarily.
“The track itself is so difficult,” he said. “This place was always hard for me. My wife, on the way here, said ‘So you love this place’. No. As a driver, this is hard. This is a tough place.
“I was always proud of the wins and I thought it was a testament to my team because as a race car driver, this place, you have to be perfect.”
Edwards, who was named a top 75 driver during NASCAR’ 75th-anniversary celebration, won a Truck Series race in 2003 and Xfinity races in 2006, both ’07 events and both ’11 races, the final races held at the Superspeedway before it was shut down for a decade. While the track lay dormant, Edwards continued his career until his sudden retirement in 2016 at age 36 with 28 Cup Series wins.
“The sport of NASCAR was a dream of mine,” Edwards told reporters in the media center during the announcement. “I got to do it. In doing it, I learned a lot about myself. I learned about competition and I met some amazing people. To be able to come back here and reflect on that is a real powerful thing, a humbling thing for me and and to share it with my family and friends who visit here today. It’s just over the top.
“I’m truly the luckiest guy in the world. I got to live my dream, so something I love,” he said. “And when it was time for me to do other things, I’ve been able to go do them. And to be able to come back and be received the way that I have, it shocks me.”
He was one of several Cup stars who moonlighted in the Xfinity Series. Kyle Busch, whose five wins at NSS are second, was another before NASCAR took steps to curtail “Buschwacking”, the derisive term by Busch Series (the predecessor to Xfinity) drivers toward Cup regulars who also regularly ran the second-tier series. NSS management in the 2000s wanted the Buschwackers to run here for marketing purposes. If a Cup race wasn’t coming to Nashville Superspeedway, Cup drivers might, especially during the Easter weekend race when the major-league circuit was off.
But crowds at those Busch/Xfinity races rarely approached the sellout Edwards encountered Sunday.
“It shocked me (to see) the crowd and the excitement around the track,” he said. “It is so neat. There’s so much energy around NASCAR right now. It’s so neat to be here at this racetrack where we had a lot of success at. But I’ve never seen it like this.”
As for the Legends Plaza, Greci said it is currently in the design phases, but that it would be open to race fans during business hours year round. It will be located outside the main gate at the main marquee sign between the offices and ticket building. He said he expects the outdoor plaza to be completed within a couple of months.
“We look forward to inducting more in the future,” Greci said. “There are others on our list and we’ll see what next year brings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.