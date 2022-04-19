Lebanon hosted Cookeville in a District 9-4A doubleheader last Friday and was swept by the Cavaliers 5-2 and 8-4 at Brent Foster Field.
Celebrating Senior Day in the opener, the teams were scoreless until Lebanon, the visiting team, scored in the top of the fifth. But Cookeville countered with five in the bottom half and the Blue Devils could only get one in the seventh.
Logan Sullivan pitched 4 1/3 innings and took the loss as he allowed two runs on no hits while striking out six.
Each team had three hits with Evan Driver, Denton Dodson and Wyatt Bowling getting a base knock for Lebanon.
The Blue Devils outhit Cookeville 10-8 in the other game but couldn’t recover from a first-inning home run by Jayden Davis and a run-scoring error in the second.
The Cavaliers tacked on two runs in the third and three in the fourth.
Lebanon scored once in the second and three times in the sixth with Copeland Bradford and Brody Hays hitting RBI singles in the latter frame.
Dodson, Hays and Bowling each banged out two hits for the Blue Devils.
Bryce Fuller pitched three innings and took the loss. The left-hander allowed five runs on four hits and four strikeouts.
Elijah Shreeve pitched 2 1/3 innings and Easton Forsyth 2/3 innings in relief.
Watertown can’t overcome early runsBAXTER — Two Upperman pitchers held Watertown to five hits in a 2-0 Bees victory last Saturday.
Both runs scored in the first inning off Bret Price. William Penland was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The other run came on an error.
Price was pulled after 21 pitches and one out. Zack Self allowed two hits and struck out five in 3 2/3 before Brady Watts tossed the final two frames to complete the five-hitter.
Upperman’s Wyatt Curtis also allowed five hits in six innings with a walk and five punchouts before Eli Huddleston tossed the seventh for the save.
Commanders go Long to sweep MTCS seriesFriendship Christian put up 13 runs on Middle Tennessee Christian on consecutive days as the Commanders crushed the visiting Cougars 13-7 last Friday and 13-3 Saturday.
Both games were played at FCS due to field conditions at MTCS’ Murfreesboro facility.
Quin Long hit three home runs in the two games, including two Saturday. Will Barnwell also went deep with a man on as he drove in three runs on the day. Chase Eakes doubled as he, Long and Elijah Stockton knocked in two runs each.
Eakes, Long, Barnwell, J.J. Pruneau and Carter Kring each collected two of Friendship’s 14 hits as the Commanders scored in every inning after the first in the six-inning run-rule game.
Eakes pitched 3 2/3 innings of near-perfect baseball in relief of starter Jake McKinney, allowing no runs on no hits or walks while hitting one and striking out three.
MTCS took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second off McKinney before Friendship put five across the plate in the bottom half as the Cougars finished with four hits.
On Friday, Eakes hit a two-run bomb and Long a three-run shot in the first inning as Friendship matches MTCS’ five-spot from the top of the frame.
The Commanders went in front with a run in the second and got breathing room with four in the third and two in the fourth as each team finished with six hits. The teams combined for nine errors.
Eakes and Long each drove in three runs while Adam Gordon doubled and singled.
Ethan Myers pitched the first 3 1/3 innings and was awarded the win. Ayden Moore worked the next 2 2/3 before Stockton tossed the seventh.
