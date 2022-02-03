Cookeville defeats Devilettes, claim 9-4A top seed

Cookeville’s No. 2 girls clinched the No. 1 seed in the inaugural District 9-4A tournament with a 63-40 win over No. 8 Lebanon before a near-full house at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Lady Cavaliers scored the first five points and never trailed in climbing to 24-0 for the season and 6-0 in the district.
Lebanon kept it close for most of the first three quarters, trailing 9-6 late in the first, 25-16 at halftime and 33-29 going into the fourth.
But Cookeville connected on three straight 3-pointers by K.K. Graves, a post player who can step out. In all, the Lady Cavs connected on five triples in the fourth and seven for the game.
“It was right there,” Lebanon coach Cory Barrett said. “With two or three minutes to go in the third quarter. And then the dam broke on us and we couldn’t get any momentum back. If we did, we let them get a bucket. But that’s a tribute to their team. They got us tonight. They took us behind the woodshed and whipped us. We’ll go back to work tomorrow.”
Cassie Gallagher canned three treys and led the Lady Cavs with 22 points while Graves had 15 of her 20 in the fourth quarter. Jordan Gillies and Chay Cunningham each added eight.
“They got a great team,” Barrett said. “They scored at all five positions. They can all dribble, they can all pass, they can all shoot. And they got high IQs for the game of basketball.
“When they get comfortable, they’re pretty good. They’re as good as anybody in the state.”
Ny’lyia Rankins racked up two third-quarter 3s and led Lebanon with 12 points while Terri Reynolds notched nine, Finley Tomlin six, Meioshe Mason and Sani Scott four each, Macey Baker three and Asia Barr two free throws as the Devilettes dropped to 18-6 and 4-2 in the district with two games remaining, which should have sealed the No. 2 seed. And barring a semifinal upset in the districts, neither team can eliminate the other until the state final, which would be the third tournament matchup and fifth of the season overall.
“We’re not really worried about that at this point,” Barrett said. “What we got to do is focus on getting better.”
Lebanon will host Green Hill at 7 p.m. Friday to wrap up the home schedule before concluding the district season next Tuesday at Mt. Juliet. A trip to Oakland next Friday will be the last date before the district tournament, which will be held at Green Hill. The Devilettes are also booked for the Region 5-4A tournament which will open at home sites before congregating at Hendersonville for the semifinals. The region was recently moved to Hendersonville after Station Camp’s gym, originally slated to host the tournament, was deemed to be too small.
Woods drops 30 on former team as Lady Bears beat Central
GLADEVILLE — Returning to the gym where she played her freshman year, Jakoria Woods torched Wilson Central for 30 points Tuesday night to lead visiting Mt. Juliet to a 54-42 win.
Woods transferred to Mt. Juliet going into her sophomore year after the opening of Green Hill resulted in rezoning throughout West Wilson County.
The Lady Bears scored the game’s first seven points and led 11-8 following the first quarter. The Lady Wildcats led 19-16 and 21-19 before the teams went into halftime tied 21-21.
Mt. Juliet opened the second half with a 10-2 run and went back up 36-28 going into the fourth as the Lady Bears beat Wilson Central for the first time in seven meetings since Erica Wilson became Lady Wildcats coach in 2019. Wilson missed her third straight game due to illness, leaving assistant Phillip Anthony as acting coach alongside assistant Dale Leever.
Dymond Howard had seven points for Mt. Juliet while Evie Johnston and Unity Jordan each finished with four, Adelyn Kendall three and Taylor Haymans, Kaley Jones and Jai’Niyah Pillows two apiece.
Lillian Crutchfield scored 16 from the post to lead Wilson Central while Fadeyemi Okewusi notched nine, Cloe Smith seven, Kendyle Pickett five, Sterling Webb and Kristen Smith two each and Akeley Thompson a first-quarter free throw.
Mt. Juliet will travel to undefeated and No. 2-ranked Cookeville at 6 p.m. Friday. Wilson Central has a District 9-4A bye this Friday but will go to Station Camp at 2 p.m. Saturday for a non-district makeup game.
Lady Hawks soar past Siegel
MT. JULIET — Green Hill stepped out of District 9-4A Tuesday night and breezed to a 52-24 triumph over visiting Siegel.
The Lady Hawks soared to a 21-5 first-quarter lead and were up 30-15 at halftime as they improved to 8-14 for the season.
Aubrey Blankenship led the Lady Hawks with 15 points while Julia Varpness notched nine, Ava Heilman eight, including a pair of 3-pointers. Savannah Kirby also sank two triples in the first quarter as she and Kensley Carter each finished with seven, Regan Perkins five and Alyssa Potier a free throw.
No one scored in double figures for Siegel.
Green Hill will return to district action at 6 p.m. Friday at Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
