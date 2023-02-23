COOKEVILLE — A year after being surprised by Green Hill on the Lady Hawks’ court, Cookeville’s girls served early notice Monday night there would be no repeat in the District 9-4A championship game.

The Lady Cavaliers broke open a close game in the second quarter and widened the margin from there to take the title 61-34.

