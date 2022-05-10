Cookeville ousts Wilson Central in 9-4A play-in

GLADEVILLE — Cookeville hit two home runs and Cody Mabery made those runs stand as the visiting Cavaliers ousted Wilson Central from the inaugural District 9-4A play-in game last Saturday.
The Cavaliers’ Christopher Hall cracked a two-run homer to left field in the first inning and Luke Mainiscalco a solo shot down the left-field line in the fourth against Isaac Schafer, who pitched five innings.
Wilson Central had several scoring chances, but crossed the plate only in the second inning when Drew Jones doubled and came around on Caden Webber’s single. Webber was eventually thrown out at the plate.
Mabery allowed eight hits and three walks while striking out four in six innings. Aiden Linder walked one in the seventh before earning the save.
Schafer surrendered six hits and three walks with three punchouts in five innings before Michael Demonbreun ave up a hit and struck out a batter over the final two frames.
Webber and Wyatt Guethlein each had two of Wilson Central’s hits.
Cookeville advanced to play at Mt. Juliet last night in the start of a best-of-3 series which will shift to CHS for game 2 tonight. If a third game is needed, it will be held at MJHS’s Mel Brown Athletic Complex at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In the other bracket, Green Hill was at Lebanon’s Brent Foster Field last night and will play game 2 at 6 p.m. today on the Hill. The “if necessary” game would be back at LHS at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The bracket winners will meet, likely either Wednesday or Thursday, at the higher seed for a one-game championship with the winner hosting a Region 5-4A game next Monday while the runner-up goes on the road.
6-2A tourney delayed until last night
The start of the District 6-2A tournament was pushed back from Saturday to last night with top-seed Watertown hosting No. 4 Westmoreland in the start of a best-of-3 series.
Game 2 will be at 6 p.m. today at Westmoreland. If a third game is necessary, it would be played at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Watertown.
The series winner will take on the Smith County-Cannon County series in a one-game championship as soon as possible at the higher seed with both advancing to next week’s Region 3-2A tournament.
