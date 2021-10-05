Watertown’s Cooper scores 5 TDs
WATERTOWN — Adam Cooper ran for 122 yards and five touchdowns in the first half to lead the Watertown Purple Tigers to a 42-8 win over the East Robertson Indians on Friday night at Robinson Stadium.
Copper finished the game with 146 yards rushing.
“We played very well in all three phases tonight,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster. “Our special teams and defense helped set up our offense and gave them great scoring chances.”
Cooper’s first touchdown came on the opening drive of the game. After Brady Watts returned the opening kickoff 41 yards, the Purple Tigers had possession at the East Robertson 43-yard line.
On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Brayden Cousino connected with Kaden Seay for a 31-yard gain. Four plays later Cooper scored from 6 yards giving Watertown an early 7-0 lead.
The special teams again got another big play. After forcing a punt, Seay returned the punt 36 yards to the Indians’ 25-yard line. Cooper scampered his way in three plays later from 17 yards to increase the lead to 14-0.
On the next Indians drive, the Purple Tiger defense got the game’s first turnover. Running back Zech Prince was tackled for a loss and fumbled the ball. K. K. West recovered and returned the fumble to the Indians 8-yard line. Cooper added his third touchdown of the first quarter on the next play, making the score 21-0.
The Indians were able to get some momentum on their next drive. Going with an unbalanced offensive line, Prince was able to pick up four first downs. Isaiah Groves came in to spell Prince and picked up another first down at the Watertown 26-yard line. Facing a third-down-and-one, the Indians were called for a false-start penalty moving the ball back 5 yards to the 22-yard line. On the next play, Prince was stopped for a 2-yard loss. On fourth down, quarterback Collin Cook threw incomplete, and the drive was stopped on downs.
The Purple Tiger offense went right back to work, driving 76 yards in 10 plays, capped off with Cooper’s fourth touchdown of the half, this one from 46 yards to increase the lead to 28-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Trey Pack’s high kick was mishandled, and West recovered his second loose ball of the night. Three plays later. Cooper made it 35-0 with a 25-yard run. “Can’t say enough good things about our defense and special teams tonight,” said Webster. “Our line did a great job of blocking for our running backs as well.”
East Robertson got the ball to begin the second half, and after two penalties and two running plays that lost yardage, the Indians were forced to punt.
Seay returned the short punt 15 yards to the Indians’ 21-yard line. Two plays later, Cousino connected with Watts on a 12-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 42-0.
On the next Indians drive, they decided to fake the punt and threw a pass downfield that was intercepted by Kwame Seay at the Watertown 37-yard line.
Now with the backups in the game, Watertown was still able to move the ball on the ground. However on first-and-goal at the 9-yard line, Cousino was intercepted.
The Indians could not move the ball, and turned the ball over on downs, after failing to convert on fourth down.
Watertown could not capitalize on the good field position. The Tigers were able to move the ball to the 16-yard line, but a holding penalty moved the ball back to the 30. On fourth down Pack came on to attempt a school record 47-yard field goal. Unfortunately for Watertown the kick was blocked and returned to the WHS 48-yard line. A facemask penalty at the end of the play on Watertown moved the ball to the 33-yard line.
Just two plays later Indians backup quarterback Carson Craig found a wide-open Shaun Groves for a touchdown.Craig and Groves hooked up again for the two-point conversion, making the final score 42-8.
With the win Watertown improved to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in Region 4-2A. Next, the Purple Tigers stay in region play and host Harpeth.
“Next week we have a good Harpeth team coming in for a region game,” said Webster. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson Stadium.
