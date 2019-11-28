An article on Page B2 Tuesday incorrectly reported the Preds Cup playoff schedule. The playoffs will begin in January and involve the top eight teams in the GNASH league, of which the Wilson County co-op team of Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central/Lebanon is seeded third. Those eight will play a round-robin schedule which will seed a single-elimination tournament. Games involving the Ice Bears next week are two of the four remaining games in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.