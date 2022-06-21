A story on Page B1 Saturday should have called Friday’s race the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race and given the start time of the June 26 Ally 400 as 4 p.m.
Latest News
- Corrections
- A year after Larson domination, second-annual Ally 400 appears wide open
- Traffic flow enhancements for race weekend
- Gilliland delivers early Father’s Day present with Iowa truck win
- EXPLAINER: What is Title IX and what impact has it had?
- Title IX's next battle: The rights of transgender athletes
- Title IX: Law ensured balanced cutbacks during pandemic
- The Zone
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.