Cougars spoil Blue Devils’ home opener

Fans who turned out for Lebanon’s home opener weren’t witnesses to a Blue Devil victory, but they were treated to an entertaining game featuring a pair of Division I-signees as Clarksville Academy collected a 60-55 win at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Tulsa-bound Jarred Hall had 29 points for Lebanon. Morehead State’s 6-foot-9 signee Eddie Ricks, a travel-ball teammate of Hall’s, had 20, including 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.
“That was a high-level game right there,” said Lebanon coach Jim McDowell, who presented a commemorative ball before the game to Hall, who scored his 1,000th career point in Tuesday’s win at Cane Ridge. “They’ve got a really good team. They’ve played some good people in the preseason.”
But Tyler Moss and D.J. Merriweather each tossed in 10 for the Division II-A Cougars, who will return to Wilson County twice more for District 4 games at Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian.
Wyatt Bowling supported Hall with nine points. Caden Baird buried a pair of 3-pointers as he and Landen Engles each scored six while Brice Njezic sank a triple and Grayson Galentine two as the Blue Devils dropped to 1-1.
The early moments went back and forth until Baird bagged his first triple to break a 6-6 tie midway through a first quarter which ended with an 11-6 Lebanon lead.
The Blue Devils built a 16-6 lead early in the second before Clarksville Academy ran off nine straight points. The Cougars never caught Lebanon in the quarter, but stayed on the Devils’ tail, trailing 24-22 at halftime.
A 3 by Merriweather put Clarksville Academy ahead for the first time since early in the game at 34-32 late in the third quarter. An Engles layup brought the Blue Devils into a tie before JaRohn Johnson’s basket put the visitors back in front with a minute to play. Baird’s second triple beat the buzzer to bring Lebanon to within 38-37 with eight minutes to play.
Hall, who had 19 points after halftime, scored 11 in the fourth. But Ricks knocked down 9 of 10 free throws as part of his 11 points as Clarksville Academy widened the lead to as much as eight points at 55-47.
Lebanon rallied with Engles’ putback drawing the Devils to within 58-55 with 9.2 seconds left. But Johnson sank two from the line to seal the win for the Cougars.
“During the second half, they made some big shots and we had some open looks and didn’t knock them down,” McDowell said. “We had just some mental errors we don’t normally make, just not getting back and some miscommunication stuff. But our guys compete. Those are the type of games that you get better, playing those type of athletic teams.
“It had a region-type of atmosphere in the second game of the season.”
The Blue Devils will host Raleigh Egypt at 8:30 p.m. next Friday in the State Farm Thanksgiving Classic. Lebanon will close the classic at 7 p.m. the following night against Sycamore.
Commandos surge past Commanders in second half
HENDERSONVILLE — Hendersonville surged into the lead during the third quarter Thursday night and pulled away in the fourth to a 57-50 win over Friendship Christian.
The Commandos pulled away largely behind T.J. Kolbe, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth, sinking 6 of 8 free throws along the way. Ty Lannom keyed the third-quarter comeback with seven of his 12 points as Hendersonville rallied from down 28-21 to leading 37-36.
A pair of 3-pointers apiece by Kealin Horton and Colby Jones lifted Friendship to an 18-9 first-quarter lead. Jones finished with four triples in leading the Commanders with 14 points.
Charley Carpenter and Riggs Rowe each racked up nine points while Horton had eight, Noah Major four and Dee Boone and Miles Fitzpatrick a 3-pointer apiece as Friendship fell to 0-2.
Friendship will host the Chris Haynes Mortgage Classic early next week. The Commanders will face Franklin Classical at 8:30 p.m. Monday and York Institute 24 hours later at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Daniyan’s 21 leads Bears to come-from-behind win
MT. JULIET — Less than two weeks after Page ended his high school football career, Mt. Juliet senior Osize Daniyan got a measure of revenge with the Patriots’ basketball team taking the brunt of his 21 points in the Golden Bears’ season-opening 53-49 win Thursday night.
The Bears roared from behind with an 18-9 fourth quarter as Daniyan dropped in his final 12 points.
Page took a 14-7 first-quarter lead as Grant Snider scored 10 of his 22 game-high points. He finished with two 3-pointers.
Mt. Juliet trimmed the margin to 25-22 by halftime but still trailed 40-35 going into the fourth.
Eric Williams swished three 3-pointers in the second half as he and Caronne Goree each tossed in 10 points for Mt. Juliet while Jon’Mikael Crudup and John Lloyd each finished with four and Braxton Corey and Ashton Kirkendoll tossed in two apiece. Mt. Juliet will play its second TSSAA Hall of Champions game at 7:30 p.m. today at Creek Wood.
Green Hill overpowers Clarksville behind Burch’s 23CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville had no answer for Jason Burch as Green Hill’s big man totaled 23 points in a 71-44 win Thursday night.
The 6-7 Burch had eight points in the first quarter and 10 in the second as the Hawks soared to a 22-8 lead eight minutes in and 42-22 through 16.
Antjuan Welch also had a good start with six points in the first and solid finish with five in the fourth for 11. Parker Overath and Aaron Mattingly each added eight points while Kenny Ellis and Jordan Lukins scored six apiece and Garrett Brown, Seth Taylor and Rex Harmon a 3-pointer each as the Hawks evened their record at 1-1.
Miles Hedrick had 15 points and Trey Youngs 13 for Clarksville as they combined for seven 3-pointers. Green Hill will take on Blackman in the Centennial Classic at 4 p.m. Monday before facing Bell Buckle Webb at 1 p.m. the following day.
Whites Creek spoils Honeycutt’s Watertown coaching debutWATERTOWN — Whites Creek surged ahead to stay during the third quarter of a season-opening 50-43 TSSAA Hall of Champions win over Watertown on Tuesday night.
The Cobras used an 18-6 third to turn a 22-18 deficit into a 36-28 lead. Tyrone Robertson tossed in 10 of his team-high 18 points, including half of his four 3-pointers, during the period for Whites Creek.
Trent Spradlin countered with 22 for the Purple Tigers, including a pair of 3s. J.J. Goodall also hit two triples on his way to eight while Chase McConnell scored six, Kory Smith four, Manny Seay two and K.J. Wood a free throw in Kevon Honeycutt’s debut as Watertown coach.
Whites Creek led 14-11 at the first-quarter break. Watertown is next scheduled to play Nov. 28 when Gordonsville comes to town.
