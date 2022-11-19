Cougars spoil Blue Devils’ home opener

Jarred Hall dunks for two of his 29 points to give Lebanon a 30-25 lead during the third quarter.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Fans who turned out for Lebanon’s home opener weren’t witnesses to a Blue Devil victory, but they were treated to an entertaining game featuring a pair of Division I-signees as Clarksville Academy collected a 60-55 win at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.

Tulsa-bound Jarred Hall had 29 points for Lebanon. Morehead State’s 6-foot-9 signee Eddie Ricks, a travel-ball teammate of Hall’s, had 20, including 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.

