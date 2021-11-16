Cousino’s TD, INT send Purple Tigers back to state quarterfinals

WATERTOWN — Brayden Cousino’s 32-yard touchdown run just minutes into the fourth quarter broke a scoreless tie and pushed Watertown to a 7-0 TSSAA Class 2A second-round win over Marion County last Friday night at Robinson Stadium.
With the win the Purple Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive year.
It looked as if Watertown had scored early as a completion from Cousino to Brady Watts ended with Watts in the end zone. But the officials ruled that he stepped out of bounds at the Marion 13-yard line. After three running plays failed to gain a first down, Trey Pack came on to kick a 25-yard field goal. However, the snap was mishandled and Pack picked the loose ball and wanted to pass, but no one was open so he just ran out of bounds at the 16-yard line. The teams then traded punts for the remainder of the first half.
Watertown received the kickoff to begin the second half. Behind the legs of Cousino and running back Adams Cooper, the Purple Tigers marched to the Marion 4-yard line. After a penalty moved the ball back 5 yards, Cooper fumbled on his next carry, turning the ball over to Marion County. The teams then traded punts until Watertown regained possession.
After a couple of completions from Cousino moved the ball to midfield. Cooper then ran the ball four consecutive plays to Marion’s 32-yard line. On the next play Cousino called his own number, went up the middle and then outran the final defender for the game-winning touchdown.
After the teams traded punts again, Marion started its final drive at the Watertown 47-yard line. After a pair of runs picked up 6 yards, the Warriors faced a 3rd-down-and-4 from the Purple Tigers’ 41-yard line.
Marion running back Alex Condra took the handoff and then proceeded to throw a halfback pass to receiver Samuel Pickett. But Cousino stepped in front and intercepted the pass, sealing the win for Watertown.
With the win Watertown improved to 9-3 and will be in the quarterfinals for the fourth year in a row against Region 4-2A rival Trousdale County, a team the Tigers beat three weeks ago, in Hartsville 31-21.
This game will be played at Robinson Stadium at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.