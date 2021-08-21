A year ago, Cumberland coach Tim Mathis, along with the majority of his college football colleagues at most levels, were preparing to sit out the fall of 2020 as the original wave of COVID-19 continued decimating the world.
While all major-college teams and some smaller ones eventually played in the fall, most from the FCS on down waited until the spring of 2021 to suit up. By then, teams had had a fall practice (replacing the canceled spring drills from the opening days of the pandemic) and true freshmen were somewhat acclimated to college life.
Fast forward some three months after the final game of the spring, Mathis knew some 125 players would be reporting to campus around the first day of August. But unlike most years, he had no idea what he really had.
“There’s not a position locked down, yet,” Mathis said in late July.
Though the Phoenix played seven games, it was different from a normal spring practice geared toward the fall. The spring season was geared toward the spring season and had seniors who would not be coming back.
“We don’t know where we’re at,” Mathis said. “You don’t have that spring practice that gives you the mindset going into the fall where you know where everybody’s at.
“We had seniors. We have guys getting hurt. We had guys who didn’t come back.”
What a difference less than a month makes. Cumberland has practiced for two weeks and had a scrimmage. The fall 2021 lineup is coming into focus, including in the quarterback room where out of four freshmen two are emerging. One is Brandon Edmondson, who played in all seven games last year but retains his freshman eligibility as the ’20-21 year didn’t count against the eligibility clock due to the pandemic, and former Wilson Central QB Dylan Carpenter, who walked on at Middle Tennessee State last year but never played. Edmondson completed 38 of 78 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
“We haven’t decided who the starter is, but those two have come up as the two battling for the spot,” Mathis said Thursday.
Possibly the best thing to come out of the 2-5 spring 2021 season was the emergence of a prime-time running back. Sophomore Treylon Sheppard came on at the end of the season to finish with 1,013 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on 203 carries in just seven games to earn second-team NAIA All-America honors.
“Forget the football part of it, he’s a great young man,” Mathis said of Sheppard. “That spot may be our deepest position.”
Mathis said Nick Burge, who will repeat his freshman season, returns to the backfield while former Wilson Central player Bret Robinson is moving from A-back (a slot receiver and pitchman on the option) to B-back (tailback). Also in the mix is Tennessee Vol transfer James Christian, a fifth-year senior.
“We have four guys back there who could start,” Mathis said of the backfield. “I think we can be balanced (between running and passing). With what we have at running back, we’d be crazy if we didn’t run it more than we throw it.”
When Edmondson or Carpenter pass, they will throw to old reliable Ian Hafner, who it taking advantage of the COVID year for a final fling of football. One of a handful of players remaining from the players Mathis inherited from Donnie Suber in 2018, Hafner is a graduate student in his sixth year at CU. He led the Phoenix with 20 catches for 121 yards. Sophomore Jalen Taylor led the team in receiving yardage with 178 and one touchdown on 13 catches in four games. Redshirt sophomore Shaw Niblett is back after missing the spring season with an injury. Sophomore Tonnor Segree is the tight end.
Two starters return to the least experience unit on the roster — the offensive line. Sophomore Josh Mathis (6-foot-7, 335 pounds), the coach’s nephew, was all-conference at guard last year but is being moved to right tackle. Ronaldo Marmolejo (6-3, 247), a tackle last year, has been a left guard in camp this summer. The center will be junior-college transfer Logan Bell (6-2, 311), a freshman. True freshman Colton Dufresne (6-1, 254) is the leading candidate at right guard. Former Watertown High Purple Tiger Preston Creswell (6-1, 270) has been playing left tackle this summer. Redshirt freshman L.J. Covile (6-2, 352), from Lebanon High, is battling to break into the top five on the line.
“We’re pretty good at every skill position,” Mathis said. “We’re not bad at the O-line, but that’s where we have the least amount of experience. We’re trying to get that group nice and jelled together.”
Cumberland’s defense is loaded with experience across the board.
Up front, all-conference Chase Whittemore returns, as does returning starter Morgan Cates. Redshirt junior Jace Capps was All-MSC in 2019 but was injured last spring and missed the season. Sophomore Tanner Woodall was Cumberland’s second leading tackler last spring. Marcus Webb also played in the spring. Cole Hill played a game or two in the spring before missing the remainder of the season by an injury.
Fifth-year senior Champ Leddon, whose 7.5 tackles per game and 40.5 total stops led the Phoenix last spring, returns at linebacker, along with Travis Woodall (Tanner’s twin). Trayton Rackley played last year. Former Watertown player Jayden Jobe, whose big brother Ty is a former Phoenix and whose father, Shavez, was a Bulldog in the 1990s, played a game or two at the start of last spring before missing the rest of the year.
Five defensive backs man the back line of Cumberland’s 4-2-5 alignment. There’s plenty of depth with nine players listed by Mathis, all of whom played at least one game in the spring and most a lot more.
Sophomore Jamaal Thompson and junior Ismail Abdul-Quawee played last spring at nickel, a hybrid cornerback/safety position. Senior Terron Smith and sophomore Jalen Dallas return at free safety. Trevor Griffin will repeat his freshman year after starting last spring at strong safety where senior Jamir Johnson played the first game before suffering a season-ending injury. On the corners, freshmen Brandon Pace and Evan Vaughan played last year while senior Prentiss Sumerall has been around since Suber was calling the defensive signals.
Taking over the punting duties will be former Mt. Juliet kicker Matthew Pewitt. Sophomore Austin Nunley made his only field-goal try last spring and is vying for the kicking job with sophomore Hunter Mathis, the coach’s son.
One of Mathis’s biggest fears about playing a spring season was coming back with a fall campaign four months later when injured players might not be ready. His fears were relieved when only Lebanon’s Ryan Brown, a nickel, and quarterback Avery Harris were ruled out for the fall due to injuries sustained in the spring. And the Phoenix will reap the benefits now.
“We had so many injuries, getting all those guys back is a plus for us,” Mathis said. “We had a lot of guys who played this past spring who got their feet wet in a season and it didn’t cost them eligibility. They got seven games in.
“Defensively, we’re ahead of the game. A lot of those guys were young pups last year who got their feet wet.”
Normally, with so many players returning, a team wouldn’t normally be picked to finish seventh in its league as Cumberland was earlier this month. But who knows if other teams, including reigning national champion Lindsey Wilson, don’t have the same amount of experience.
“I don’t think we’re the second to last team in our conference by any means,” Mathis said. “Some of the teams ahead of us we beat. Does that motivate us? Yes. But we got to prove that on the field.
“This crazy COVID thing, you could have every returnee coming back if you wanted them coming back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.