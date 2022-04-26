The National Wrestling Coaches Association announced Carter Cox, Keshawn Laws and Cole Smith have been named 2022 NAIA Men’s Individual Scholar All-Americans.
On Monday, the NWCA announced the full slate of 2021-2022 Scholar All-America team and Individual honorees for the NAIA men’s division with awards going to 99 individuals representing 35 institutions. Grand View earned the highest team GPA in the NAIA with a 3.665 to lead the top 15 Scholar Team All-America.
Senior Carter Cox earned a spot on the Men’s Individual Scholar All-American list after a season where he went 21-11 in the 125 weight class.
The Atlantic, Iowa, native finished in eighth place in his bracket at the NAIA National Championships to earn NAIA All-American honors for the third time in his career. Cox will graduate from Cumberland with a degree in kinesiology this spring.
Fellow Senior Keshawn Laws also earned a spot on the Scholar All-American list after posting a 21-7 overall record in the 133 weight class. The Queens, N.Y., native finished in eighth place at the NAIA National Championships, earning NAIA All-American honors for the first time in his career. Laws will graduate with a degree in accounting next month.
The accolades keep piling up for sophomore Cole Smith as he earns a spot on the Scholar All-American list after a season where he won the NAIA Individual National title in the 165 weight class.
The Channohan, Ill., native finished the year with an undefeated 30-0 record and back-to-back years of being named an NAIA All-American. Smith is currently studying psychology at Cumberland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.